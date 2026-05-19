11 Best New Costco Memorial Day Sales Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 Costco Memorial Day sales, from discounted mattresses to chic patio gazebos.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I can’t believe Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Luckily, Costco is here to remind me by dropping so many blockbuster deals in honor of the annual holiday. This year, the warehouse is offering so many ways to save on everything you need for indoors and outdoors. There are tons of mattresses for hundreds of dollars off, an outdoor gazebo, and clothing items for the whole family. What should you shop for to save the most money? Here are the 11 best new Costco Memorial Day deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Sealy That Is “Firm, But Not Too Firm” and Similar to a Tempur-Pedic Is $300 Off

The mattress sales are spectacular this year. The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Omak Valley 13″ Firm Hybrid Mattress, King, is $999.99 after $300 off. “It’s firm, but not too firm,” a shopper writes. “This mattress feels similar to a firm Tempur‑Pedic model we tried in the store, but at a much lower price. It has a foam layer on top and springs underneath. The overall feel isn’t extremely firm, yet it provides excellent body support. It is noticeably firmer than the medium model sold at Costco, which I tested in a local store. We’re comfortable sleeping on both our sides and our backs,” adds another.

2 A Kirkland Signature Stearns & Foster That Is “Worth the Hype”

The Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster 14.5″ Pillow Top Lakeridge Mattress, King, is basically a bougie mattress at Costco prices. And, it is currently $999.99. “This Kirkland mattress is what we were looking for at the price we love, coupled with assurance of Costco’s return policy. We tried this mattress at the Costco Showroom and were impressed with how comfortable it is, a medium firm that supports us as back and side sleepers. This comfort has held true through our month of ownership. Prior to this, we have tested out a variety of foam, hybrid, and traditional mattresses ranging from $600 to $4000 in price. We didn’t feel right paying more than $2000 so we wanted to see what this Kirkland hype was about, and it’s worth the hype,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Leesa Oasis, Perfect for Back Pain, Is $150 Off

The Leesa Oasis Chill 13.5-inch Euro Top Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress, Queen, is $599.99 after $150 off. “Its great. Surprisingly firm mattress, even though it was vacuumed when delivered. I was looking for an adequately firm mattress (for back pain) and this is the great balance. You won’t get sinked in at all,” writes a shopper.

4 The PurpleRenew, Great for Side, Stomach, and Back Sleepers, Is $200 Off

One of my favorite mattress brands, Purple, is also on sale at Costco. Get the PurpleRenew 11″ Gel Grid Mattress, Queen, for $999.99 after $200 off. “I got this mattress from my local Costco and I am completely obsessed with it. I sleep on my side, my stomach and my back and I find myself comfortable in every position. This was the best investment and I can’t recommend highly enough!!! I also run cold when I sleep and have always slept with a heated blanket on and this mattress still is perfect for me,” a shopper writes.

5 There Is Even a Sleep Number That Comes with a $1,300 Shop Card!

If you are dying for a Sleep Number, get it at Costco now. The Sleep Number Ultimate 12-inch Mattress with FlexFit2 Smart Adjustable Base, Split King, $6,499.99, comes with a bonus $1,300 Costco Shop Card. Smaller sizes are also available with Shop Cards.

6 A “Compact, Powerful” Pressure Washer for $80 Off

Get your exteriors cleaned up for summer with the BE Power 3,400 PSI 2.5 GPM, 223cc, Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer, $369.99 after $80 off. “I bought this two weeks ago in the warehouse. Compact, powerful pressure washer at a fair price. I washed my large wood deck. I ran it for a total of six hours with no problems. It did shut off once, but according to the manufacturer that is to protect it from overheating. It started right up after five minutes rest and never shut down again. Easy to maneuver with the large run flat tires. Easy to assemble and it appears to be made with quality materials. I recommend this unit without reservations,” writes a shopper.

7 An “Easy to Assumble” Gazebo for $600 Off

Transform your backyard with the Sunjoy 13.3′ x 14.8′ Wilmington Hardtop Gazebo, $2,399.99 after $600 off. “I love this pergola. The dimensions fit perfectly in the space I have. It’s such a beautiful pergola,” writes a shopper. ” Easy to assemble instructions with good quality metal pieces to give it a finished wood look. Pieces were cut to fit well and identifiable following the all picture (no words) assembly instructions. Buy it!” another adds.

8 The Bougiest Sectional Is $800 Off

On the market for a new sofa? The Hartley 6-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional is $1,499.99 after $800 off. “I purchased this a week and a half ago before moving into my new place, and it arrived quickly. The delivery and set up was excellent. The quality and comfort of this sectional for the price is tremendous. Feather down and reversible cushions are what you find in high end couches and sectionals. The seat is deep and the back is just right. It very comfortable! We’re all over 5’10” in my house. The material is like a soft chenille but very sturdy. The color goes with anything! The sections are heavy and sitting on wood floors and they do not move. I’m very happy with this purchase!! It is an absolutely beautiful set in my new home,” a shopper says.

9 Two Pairs of Sleeping Shorts That Are “Soft and Comfortable” for $4 Off

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Room Service Women’s Lounge Shorts, 2-Pack, $11.99 after $4 off. “I found these in my local store, and I’m going to buy another set. I was looking to upgrade my sleep shorts, and these are perfectly soft and comfortable. They even have pockets and a drawstring. I’m a US size 8-10 but prefer to size up in PJs. The Large was plenty roomy on me,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Wood Pellet Grill for $150 Off

Grilling season is here. Get the Pit Boss Heritage Wood Pellet Grill for $849.99 after $150 off. “One of the best purchases I have ever made!!! We use it almost every day with the ability to grill you can’t go wrong,” writes a shopper. “The grill/smoker is made of high quality parts and I feel it will last for years to come. Follow the instructions to a T and you will be ok putting it together.”

11 And, a Greenworks Set for $150 Off

This Greenworks 2x24V Mower, Trimmer, Blower Combo Kit is already a great deal. But right now it is $549.99 after $150 off. “I am very pleased with this combo. Assembly was easy and it performs as I hoped it would. I’ve only used the mower on a small section, as we are in a new house. The mower has 3 options for grass discharge. You can mulch, side discharge or rear bag. And the handle folds for space saving storage. The trimmer has an edging option, which I like. And it comes with something like 5 spools of trimming string. The combo has 4 batteries and the charger can charge 2 batteries at once. My lawn is less than a 1/4 acre so I anticipate being able to mow the entire lawn without waiting for batteries to charge. The blower works well also. This combo has exceeded my expectations. The unit is rated for 1/4 acre or less lawn,” writes a shopper.