Shop 7 new Dollar Tree arrivals, from chic Ioni cosmetics to preppy checkered containers.

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Can you believe that May is already halfway over and Memorial Day is literally next weekend? If you aren’t ready for summer, don’t worry: Dollar Tree is here to help get you everything you need without breaking the bank. From the latest skincare and cosmetics to home decor and everything you need for the best and easiest DIYs, the discount store is filled to the brim right now. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree “new arrivals” hitting shelves mid-May.

1 The New Dolly’s Adventure Ioni Line

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about a pretty new cosmetics collection. “GORGEOUS IONI COLLECTION!! 😍

Omg! how stunning is the packaging on this new @ionicosmetics_ “Dollys Adventure” (do you think they named it after me?! 😉) seriously so pretty!!! and TONS of new lashes and makeup items! let me know if you guys are on the hunt for this new collection!” she wrote.

2 And, the Black-and-White Kitchen Collection Everyone Is Talking About

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about the new black-and-white collection. “VIRAL KITCHEN FIND!! 🖤👀

These gorgeous moroccan inspired black and white kitchen plates from @dollartree are BACK and even have a price DECREASE down to $1.00!!!! 😱 these look SO high end! it’s gonna be a yes from me! who is purchasing a set?!” she wrote.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Checkered Meal Containers

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about the adorable new food storage containers that have a super preppy vibe. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These checkered food storage containers are so cute and come in 4 colors!” she captioned a video. “Those are so cute!” a follower commented.

4 Ready-to-Frame Botanical and Bird Prints

Liz Fenwick also shared some unbelievable art prints. There are flowers and birds. “This Dollar Tree find shocked me 😳 These gallery art prints are only $1.50 and you get a set of three! Such a cute and affordable decor find!” she wrote.

5 DIY Lanterns

Do It On a Dime shared a DIY for your porch. “BEST Dollar Tree DIY for your front porch! ✨ Looking for the best window film and nano dots? Drop at PLEASE 👇 and I’ll send you the 🔗 ✨ Dollar Tree does carry them, but they can be harder to find!” they wrote.

6 Scalloped Plates

Braggadocious DIY shared about some pretty scalloped plates. “I think these Dollar Tree plates will look great for a spring tea party theme celebration. They are $2 a pack of 6 but too cute… I can see these with a doily. What do you think?” they wrote.

7 Tropical Inspired Cups with Straws

And, don’t forget to pick up everything you need for a tropical party, including pineapple and flamingo cups with straws and palm tree cups. “The chokehold that Dollar Tree has on me is unreal,” wrote an influencer, sharing a video full of options.