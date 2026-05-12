Shop 11 new Dollar Tree kitchen finds, from viral fruit glasses to chic Moroccan plates.

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Are you looking for items to refresh your kitchen? Before heading to any other stores, hit Dollar Tree first. The dollar store has so many fantastic finds for all of your cooking, eating, organizing, and entertaining purposes. And, in addition to some of the best, affordable items, there are also several simple DIYs that people share daily, using items bought from the cheap but chic store. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A New Morrocan-Inspired Collection

Dollar Tree Dollie shared a “VIRAL KITCHEN FIND!!” in the form of dishes. “These gorgeous Moroccan-inspired black and white kitchen plates from @dollartree are BACK and even have a price DECREASE down to $1.00!!!! 😱 these look SO high end! it’s gonna be a yes from me! who is purchasing a set?!” she wrote. “Omg those plates are so pretty!” a shopper agreed.

2 Kitchen Organizers

The Crated Studio Co hit the organization aisle and found so many essentials. “Kitchen organization finds ALL from Dollar Tree 🤯✨ (that also look high-end!) Which one are you adding to your shopping list first?!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, Everything You Need for a Mud Kitchen

Cassidy’s Corner shared the “mud kitchen” she created with Dollar Tree finds. “Dollar Tree Mud Kitchen Reveal! Lets Surprise My Kids With a Mud Kitchen! This Dollar Tree mud kitchen turned out way better than I ever anticipated it would! My kids have already played here for hours and all of their friends beg to come play with it every day! I highly recommend running to Dollar Tree and getting some of these supplies to make your kids their own mud kitchen/potion station!” she wrote.

4 The Best Wire Baskets

The Crafted Studio Co also shared some fantastic wire baskets. “Dollar Tree ✨organization✨ products you’ll actually use! 👀 I use these items ALL over my house… kitchen, bathroom, closets, even the garage and they make everything look so much more put together while on a budget 🤫 Which one do you need most!??” she wrote.

5 A DIY Bagel Bar

Do It on a Dime shared her DIY for a bagel bar. “Elegant Bagel Bar! ✨ A brunch setup that looks expensive… but it’s actually Dollar Tree and Aldi 🍓🥯✨ I used Dollar Tree glassware + wooden dowels to create these “floating” bagel towers and grabbed ALL the ingredients from Aldi for around $20 total,” she wrote.

6 The Buzzy Bee Collection

All the influencers are buzzing over the new bee collection at Dollar Tree, which includes everything from dish towels to plates and glasses. “The Bee 🐝 has arrived at Dollar Tree,” Passionate Painted Lady shared. “Pretty bee themed items there at the DT. Love the bee hive charger. Very pretty!” a shopper commented.

7 Character and Novelty Items

There are tons of new novelty items. “You’ll Love These New Dollar Tree Kitchen Essentials!” an influencer wrote. Mickey Mouse cooking mitts and Stitch and Garfield egg timers are a few of the branded items that shoppers have shared about. You never know what you will find at Dollar Tree.

8 A DIY Cakestand

Positive Little Momma shared her Dollar Tree cake stand hack. “You’re gonna love this Dollar Tree DIY 🤍 I’m absolutely obsessed with how this one turned out! It comes together so quick & easy, yet looks so high end & elevated. & that adorable heart shaped faux cake? It looks & feels real is the cutest!” she captioned a post.

9 Lots of Lemon Items

Cozy DIY Home made outdoor cushions out of placemats. “I saw these lemon placemats at Dollar Tree and immediately had a thought… what if these weren’t just for the table? So I turned them into the cutest little outdoor cushions for my porch… and honestly, they look turned out amazing!! This is one of those tiny upgrades that makes your whole outdoor space feel more styled, more layered, and way more you… without spending a fortune.”

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Blue and White Floral Print Items

There are also some gorgeous blue-and-white floral pieces. “Dollar tree has this really cute New spring collection of glasses, mugs and dish sets. One is blue flowers. The other is lemons. I personally love flower one, Dollar tree for the win,” an influencer wrote.

11 And, the Viral Fruit Glasses

And, all the influencers are sharing about the viral Anthropologie fruit glasses. “Definitely missing the others!! But was happy to find these! I grabbed the yellow one! Still looking for the 🍒 cherry cup!!” one wrote, sharing their score at the store.