I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again

One of the reasons Dollar Tree has such a following is its ever-changing inventory. Every week, you can find new makeup dupes, brand-name body care items, and fun, seasonal snacks. But die-hard shoppers know the products that are dollar store staples. In fact, one shopping influencer recently shared the 10 Dollar Tree products she buys again and again.

1 Unbrush dupes

In a recent TikTok video, shopping influencer Mare (@marewood) took followers on a tour through her local Dollar Tree, where she shared the 10 best products the store carries.

First on her list are the dupes for Unbrush. “You guys, these are the best detangling brushes I have ever used,” she says. “These are light, easy to clean, they’re perfect.”

They’re also only $1.25, compared to Unbrush’s $18 price tag.

2 Bi0pure antibacterial hand wipes

“I think I have a pack of these wipes in every single space in my house, and my car, and my bag” Mare shares. “They smell so good; they’re great on the go.” Get them in fun scents, including wildberry and pomegranate.

3 Dermasil glycolic acid toning solution

Shoppers have been saying for quite a while that this Dermasil toner is a good dupe for Aveeno’s Calm & Restore Soothing Oat Toning Lotion, which retails for $9.99.

Mare says it’s become so popular “that it’s basically impossible to find now.” But if your store has the $1.25 item in stock, she says it’s “the only skincare product you’ll need from Dollar Tree.”

4 Nordic Air fabric laundry products

“I think a lot of you are scared of the laundry section at Dollar Tree,” quips Mare. “But you are sleeping on this Nordic Air brand.”

After holding up a bottle of the refreshing fabric rinse and a pack of the fabric softener dryer sheets, she says, “[These are] the only fabric softener scent beads and dryer sheets I buy.”

Mare is also a big fan of Nordic Air’s scent booster pouches and laundry pods: “These are perfect for on-the-go, if you’re traveling.”

“The scent smells so good,” she gushes.

5 Brillo Oxy Blast Stain Remover

Mare recommends grabbing these stain remover pods from the brand Brillo Basics if you see them in your store—especially since they’re selling the same exact thing at Walmart for $13.

6 Homebright Wrinkle Away Spray

Hate ironing? Mare suggests stocking up on this wrinkle spray. And at just $1.25, it’s much cheaper than Downy’s popular Wrinkle Releaser sprays.

7 Pure Kick energy packs

Mare calls these Pure Kick energy packs a “hidden gem.” She notes that they only have 80 mg of caffeine, but are still a “good pick-me-up in the middle of the day.”

Mare found the blood orange flavor in her store, but Dollar Tree also has Jolly Rancher-themed energy packs, in green apple and blue raspberry.

8 Gurunanda oral care products

“I love love love love the Gurunanda brand,” says Mare, a sentiment shared by many Dollar Tree shoppers. “I use their toothbrushes, I use all their medicine, their tongue cleaners,” she adds. “You need to be stocking up on these things at Dollar Tree. They’re all-natural and really affordable.

9 Multi-purpose cleaning paste

Many Dollar Tree shoppers say this cleaning paste is a dupe for the Pink Stuff, and Mare says it’s one of her all-time favorite cleaning products. “You can basically clean anything with it,” she notes.

10 Comet foam bath cleaner

Mare’s other favorite cleaning product is this foaming bath cleaner from the name brand Comet. “This will have your bathroom sparkling clean, I’m not even kidding,” she shares.