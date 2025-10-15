8 Best New Dollar Tree Decor Items for Fall’s Coziest Kitchen

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The kitchen is considered the heart of the home, and for good reason. It’s where family gathers as dinners are being cooked, and where friends congregate during a party to have access to snacks and drinks. And now that chillier temps are here, the kitchen feels even warmer and more inviting. Up the ante this year with some cozy new kitchen decor from Dollar Tree. From dishware to drink dispensers, these items are perfect for the season and start at the store’s famous $1.25 price point.

1 Fall leaves dishware

Most of us have two sets of dishes max—everyday plates and good China for special occasions. But Dollar Tree makes it easy to change things up seasonally. Where else can you pick up plates for just $1.50 each?

These fall leaves ceramic plates are 10.5 inches wide and are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. There are also matching bowls, ceramic mugs, and even water glasses.

2 Two-tier decorative trays

Serve guests your famous pumpkin muffins or snickerdoodle cookies on these lovely two-tier decorative trays, just $7 each.

“The trays are real wood with black connectors. Very cute and worth the [price],” wrote one satisfied shopper.

3 Silicone pumpkin ice cube trays

Speaking of serving guests, make their seasonal cocktails extra fun with these silicone pumpkin ice cube trays. At just $1.25 each, you can get a few and use one for making pumpkin-shaped chocolate treats.

4 Seasonal drink dispenser

While we’re on the topic of pumpkin margaritas and apple-tinis, how about a seasonal drink dispenser to serve them out of? Choose the acorn for a fall fest, the pumpkin for a Halloween party, or the football for game day.

“The 196-ounce dispenser is BPA-free, so you can drink water safely without a hassle,” reads the product description. “Its wide opening makes it easy to clean, making it safe to drink water every time.”

5 Grateful oven mitts and pot holders

These “grateful” oven mitts and pot holders do double duty as cute kitchen accessories and practical cooking helpers. They’re only $1.50 each, so feel free to get the set.

6 Maple leaf dishes

Set out snacks and salads on these metallic maple leaf dishes. They’re $1.50 each, so it’s feasible to get all three colors for your kitchen counter.

7 Pumpkin “thankful” jar

Keep sugar, oats, flour, or any of your loose pantry staples in this sweet pumpkin “thankful” jar ($1.50). It’s BPA-free and microwave-safe.

8 Harvest-themed scented candles

Finally, complete the cozy kitchen ambiance by lighting one of these harvest-themed scented candles. The 8-ounce metal tins come in four scents—vanilla cashmere, cinnamon spice, mulled wine, and mint & eucalyptus—and for just $3, you get all of them.