7 New Dolly Parton Christmas Finds Just Dropped at Dollar General

October 1, 2025
Everyone's favorite country music star has a retro new holiday decor line.

October 1, 2025
If you’re like me and can’t wait until the Dolly Parton musical opens on Broadway next year, you can get your fix now at Dollar General. Yes, that’s right, the dollar store has a new Christmas collaboration with everyone’s favorite country star. You can snag candle advent calendars, retro decorations, and even a cute sweat set as part of the Dolly Heart & Home Holiday Collection. The limited-edition line is only available through December, so with further ado, here are the best Dollar Parton Christmas items at Dollar General.

1
Christmas salt and pepper shakers: $5

salt and pepper shakers
Dollar General

These retro-kitsch ceramic salt and pepper shakers are just five bucks a set, but we could easily see something similar selling for way more at Anthropologie. They’d make a great Secret Santa gift, but we won’t judge if you get them for yourself instead.

2
Christmas-scented candle advent calendar: $15

candle advent calendar
Dollar General

This 12-day Holly Dolly Christmas-scented candle advent calendar will get you ready for the big day with a candle a day in festive scents like Berry Bright, Dolly’s Dream, and Holly Dolly Holidays.

3
Christmas PEVA tablecloths: $8

christmas table cloths
Dollar General

Practically every household had a vinyl tablecloth in the 1950s. In the current millennium, they were replaced with the safer material PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate), but it doesn’t detract from the throwback look.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas tablecloths take the vintage vibe one step further with these fun, old-school prints. Each tablecloth is 60 in x 84 in, is waterproof, and has a wipe-clean surface.

4
Christmas word blocks: $2

christmas wood signs
Dollar General

Bring the joy of Dolly into your home for the holidays with these whimsical Christmas word blocks. At just $2 a pop, you can fill your shelves with all four of these four-inch signs.

5
Christmas glass measuring cup: $8

christmas measuring cup
Dollar General

Along with the vinyl tablecloths, most 1950s kitchens were stocked with Pyrex. And this Christmas glass measuring cup reminds us of the iconic design from the brand—with a whimsical holiday twist. The pattern even features Dolly’s iconic guitar. But do note that it’s not dishwasher-safe.

6
Heart and bow sweat sets: $12 per piece

dollay parton christmas sweat sets
Dollar General

Whether you wear them as PJs or proudly sport them to run errands, these sweat sets are the cozy, holiday clothes you didn’t know you needed. Each sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants is $12, meaning the full set will come in under the typical $25 White Elephant price limit.

The red, I Heart Dolly sweatshirt pairs with the I Heart Dolly joggers, while the pink, Have A Holly Dolly Christmas sweatshirt pairs with the Bow joggers.

7
Christmas stainless steel tumblers: $10

christmas water tumblers
Dollar General

Forget those pricey Stanleys; these stainless steel tumblers are just as big (40 ounces) and have the same convenient handle and reusable straw. And they’re certainly more cheerful! According to Dollar General, the “double-wall insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours.”

