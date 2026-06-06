11 Best New Old Navy Summer Basics Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

Shoppers reveal their favorite 11 Old Navy summer basics that are cheap and essential.

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I’ve been a longtime fan of Old Navy and their fair prices for summer staples for years. Their comfy, long-lasting v-neck shirts that come in a variety of colors are my go-to nearly every day in the summer. Whether you need to stock up on shorts, sunglasses, or shirts for the summer, Old Navy has a great selection of basics that shoppers say are a steal.

1 Flutter-Sleeve Poplin Top

Flutter-Sleeve Poplin Top is floral and fun for the summer. “This is adorable with the matching skirt but could easily be worn as a crop top with pants. If you have a smaller waist or are between 2 sizes, choose the smaller size. I bought the XL to match the skirt size I bought, but the Large would’ve fit better,” a reviewer said.

2 Flip-Flop Sandals

I run through pairs of flip flops during the summer, so I’m not trying to spend $30 per pair. These Flip-Flop Sandals are a staple from Old Navy and under $5 that come in a variety of colors. “I love these, these are my go to’s when i need flip flops. I’ve had over 6 pairs of these,” a reviewer said.

RELATED: 7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive.

3 Classic Fit Everyday Shirt

Basic colorful, go-to button up short sleeve shirts are a must for the warmer months, and these Classic Fit Everyday Shirts come in a variety of patterns and vibrants colors. “My husband loved these shirts and we ended up buying 3! They are great in the heat and so light weight,” a reviewer said.

4 Smocked-Bodice Fit & Flare Mini Dress

This little black Smocked-Bodice Fit & Flare Mini Dress is a breathable, fun sundress for the summer that’s currently under $25. “Love this dress, [it’s] easy and comfortable,” a reviewer said. “I love it ! It’s cute, casual ,and comfortable . I also have one in blue,” another shopper said.

5 Crinkle Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress

This comfy, oversized Crinkle Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress comes in a variety of colors for under $15 currently, giving you a summer staple to throw on whether you’re going to a festival or an outdoor gathering. “I love the dress, I love the color and the way it feels,” a reviewer said.

6 Extra-High Waisted PowerSoft Boundless 7/8 Pocket Leggings – No Front Seam

These Extra-High Waisted PowerSoft Boundless 7/8 Pocket Leggings come in a wide range of colors and are perfect for those long summer hiking days to keep everything locked in and tight. “Love the red legging and bought the Hal zip pullover top to match; excellent quality and fit true to size,” a reviewer said.

7 Faux-Leather Flip-Flop Sandals for Men

Sandals are a must for the summer and these Faux-Leather Flip-Flop Sandals for Men look far more expensive and stylish than they actually are (still stylish, not expensive), coming in at under $25 in three different colors. “Great pair of sandals at a bargain price. This is my third pair from Old Navy,” a reviewer said.

8 Strappy-Back Shimmer Swing Tank Top

Loose summer tanks that come in multiple soft colors are a great way to dress up some light jeans or ideal to throw on with a pair of shorts when you’re heading out the door. The Strappy-Back Shimmer Swing Tank Top is a summer staple for many Old Navy shoppers and currently under $10. “This is a very cute summery top,” a reviewer said.

9 Snug Crop T-Shirt

These Snug Crop T-Shirts are the ideal summer go-to top for Old Navy shoppers. If they fit you like a glove, there are endless patterns and colors available in this top that you can stock your closet with for the warmer months for under $10. “Cute! I sized up because I wanted it a bit longer,” a reviewer said.

10 Crew-Neck T-Shirt

The Crew-Neck T-Shirt are the men’s version essentially of the Snug Crop T-Shirts. There are so many colors available, so if you find that you like the comfort and fit of this t-shirt you can stock up on every color that looks good on you. “Great sale price, long-lasting and comfortable to wear. Looks nice on its own and under a button-up or sweatshirt,” a reviewer said.

11 Extra High-Waisted Vintage Logo Sweatpants

For under $20, these Extra High-Waisted Vintage Logo Sweatpants are cute, comfortable and lightweight, perfect for lounging around the house or even a long travel day. “These pants are amazingly comfy and go to anytime. Whether vacaying or just making life easier at difficult times you will get through with these,” a reviewer said.