11 Best New Old Navy Summer Shoes Under $40

The best affordable summer shoes for every occasion.

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Need a pair of strappy sandals for that garden wedding? Could your beach flip-flops use an upgrade? How about your gardening shoes, too? Well, you’re in luck because Old Navy’s summer shoe lineup is bursting with memory foam sneakers, platform sandals, Birkenstock dupes, trendy jelly sandals, and much more. Best of all, my top 11 picks are all under $40. Find your new favorite summer shoe (or two) below.

1 Memory foam sneakers that pass for streetwear

Padded insoles give these Low-Profile Sneakers (on sale for $20) an extra boost of comfort. With their versatile neutral shade and sleek silhouette, they pair effortlessly with jeans, skorts, maxi dresses, and just about everything else in your closet. Plus, they’re way more supportive than your flimsy flip-flops.

2 These trendy jelly mules

The ’90s called and they want their jelly sandals back! Lean into the nostalgic trend with these stylish Jelly Mules ($25). They come in a lineup of fun summer shades, including baby blue, clear, ruby red, and bubblegum pink.

3 The perfect platform sandal

Available in sizes 6–11, these Platform Espadrille Sandals (on sale for $24) feature jute woven uppers and cushioned footbeds for maximum support. Shoppers say they’re “cute, comfortable, and versatile,” with many calling them a “summer staple.”

4 Dupes for Birkenstocks

Skip the $100+ price tag of Birkenstocks and opt for these Faux-Suede Double-Strap Slide Sandals (on sale for $24) instead. They deliver the same laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe for a fraction of the cost. No one will be able to tell the difference!

5 Summer-friendly ballet flats

Designed with warm-weather wear in mind, these Lattice Ballet Flats ($35) feature a perforated design that promotes airflow and keeps feet cool and fresh all day long. No stinky, sweaty feet here!

6 Your new gardening clogs

Perfect for puttering around the garden, these Mule Clogs (on sale for $19) have vented sides and treaded outsoles for extra traction. The slip-on design makes them just as easy for hanging around the house, too.

7 Day-to-night platform sandals

A chunky three-inch platform heel gives the Raffia Platform Sandals (on sale for $30) the perfect amount of lift to take your look seamlessly from day to night. The raffia uppers tap into one of summer’s biggest trends, while the supportive ankle strap helps keep every step secure and comfortable.

8 Beach Flip-Flops

I’ve been wearing Old Navy’s Flip-Flop Sandals ($5) to the beach for over 20 years—so you can trust me when I say they’re the perfect fit. The flip-flops come in eight colors and sizes 5–11.

9 These mesh-raffia hybrid flats

If raffia flats and mesh mules had a baby, it would be these Raffia Slingback Flats (on sale for $28). Several customers confirmed the flats fit true to size.

“It’s very comfortable and stylish and goes nicely with the new casual summer dresses from Old Navy,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

10 Strappy sandals for dressy occasions

Perfect for the office and dressy occasions, these Strappy Sandals (on sale for $35) are designed with an ankle buckle strap, peep toe, and kitten heel. The wine hue is the perfect pop of color for your workwear wardrobe.

11 Espadrille-Style Mary Janes

The timeless Mary Jane silhouette gets a summer makeover with the Mary Jane Espadrille Flats ($35). They instantly make casual outfits feel more polished and preppy, while also serving as the perfect finishing touch for dressier looks.