11 Best New Harbor Freight Summer Deals Right Now

Get the most out of the warmer months with gardening equipment, power tools, hardware, and more.

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We’ve been able to stay on top of our summer to-do list this entire spring thanks to Harbor Freight. And now, the value tool and hardware retailer is taking things up a notch yet again with a bunch of new deals on some seriously great finds. You can save some seriously good money on gardening equipment, power tools, helpful hardware, and more as we kick off the season. Here are the best new Harbor Freight summer deals right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Finds Right Now.

1 Predator 2-Stroke Gas Cultivator

Savings: $60

Preparing to plant? You can save yourself some serious time hoeing by hand with this Predator 2-Stroke Gas Cultivator ($189.99). And with this, you can easily chop up weeds and prime your soil for fertilizer before laying down those seeds, flowers, or bushes! It’s also currently marked down for any shoppers who are members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program.

Customers in the reviews also love how easily it starts and how much it can even help in between plantings. “This thing is a beast!” writes one. “I use it in my garden to go between the rows, and it works absolutely amazing every time.”

2 Hercules Paddle-Switch Angle Grinder

Savings: $15

If you’ve been waiting for a time to upgrade your power tool collection, the latest deals at Harbor Freight offers a pretty perfect opportunity. This Hercules Paddle-Switch Angle Grinder ($49.99) is a must-have for cutting, smoothing, sanding, shaping, and polishing. And based on customer reviews (not to mention a 4.8-star rating average), it might even be worth it for anyone who already owns one to grab one of these as an upgrade.

“It looks and feels like a quality grinder,” writes one reviewer. “It feels just as good as a higher-end grinder from the popular brands, and it performs just as well. I’m happy with this purchase: you get a lot for the price.”

3 Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case, 146-Piece

Savings: $10

Sometimes, the easiest way to get the best deal on tools is to shoot higher than just what you might need at the moment. This 146-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set with Case ($49.99) comes with everything you’ll need, including a hammer, level, ratchet, pliers, and screwdriver, not to mention all of the attachments and pieces. Pro tip: It’s also an excellent gift for recent grads or new homeowners!

“Many other companies’ tool sets feature a larger number of tools, but many are fluff and not necessary. This set has a good selection of quality tools, is a good value, and you cannot beat a lifetime guarantee. Win/win!” writes one happy customer.

4 One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose

Savings: $4

In some cases, the best watering solution for your garden involves coming up with a solid irrigation system. Fortunately, this One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose ($11.99) can be the ideal base of such a setup by “weeping” water instead of overflooding your beds. And if you happen to be a member of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program, you’ll pay even less as we head into summer when you’ll need it most!

Besides saving you money off the bat, customers who’ve purchased the product say it’s a standout when compared to models sold at other stores. “These are by far the best!” gushes one. “They unroll easily and are easy to set out and route to all of my plants. They hold good pressure! Would 100% buy again.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Predator Gas-Powered Portable Generator

Savings: $110

The thing about having a backup generator is that waiting around until you actually need one means you’re too late. Fortunately, you can get your hands on one for less right now (as long as you’re enrolled in the Inside Track Club) with the deal on this Predator Gas-Powered Portable Generator ($369.99). It’s great as a home backup during a power outage, for keeping your tools running on the job site, or for camping.

6 Yukon 3-Drawer Steel Toolbox

Savings: $10

An organized workspace is always a more productive one. This Yukon 3-Drawer Steel Toolbox ($49.99) can help you get your tools and spare parts in order, with 950 cubic inches of storage space and a 100-pound weight capacity.

“This box is awesome!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The quality ranks right up there with pricier brands elsewhere. The drawers roll very smoothly, even when full of heavy tools. The construction is strong, and I think for the price it can’t be beat!”

7 Bauer Circular Saw

Savings: $7

Sometimes during a project, you need to live by the immortal words of a ’90s family sitcom and just “Cut. It. Out!” This Bauer Circular Saw ($37.99) is not only well-priced (and even more so at the moment, thanks to the deal for Inside Track members), but also powerful and accurate.

And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, it’s also a huge customer favorite. “Couldn’t ask for a better performing saw for the price,” writes one shopper.

8 Haul-Master Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp

Savings: $50

Getting your gear to and fro becomes a lot easier with this Haul-Master Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp ($149.99). With a weight capacity up to 1,200 pounds, it can function as a single ramp for dirtbikes or motorcycles, or split into two separate ramps for ATVs and more. And for now, Inside Track members can save some serious money on their purchase!

“Sturdy, reliable, and flexible as a mobile ramp, this unit meets the moment,” writes one reviewer. “This ramp makes loading and unloading anything exponentially easier! Paired with an electric wench, this ramp is unstoppable!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s “Top Deals” This Week.

9 Niagara Contractor-Grade Hose

Savings: $6

Whether it’s watering the grass, washing the car, or getting the sprinkler ready, you really can’t oversell a good hose when decking out your backyard. We think this Niagara Contractor-Grade Hose ($33.99) is the kind of high-performance product at a bargain consumer price we can seriously get behind. It also doesn’t hurt that Inside Track members pay even less, thanks to the current deal!

Customers appear to agree, with some calling it a “solid product that gives great value for the money.” Others cite the “great quality” and love the fact that it doesn’t kink.

10 Cosco 3-in-1 Convertible Hand Truck

Savings: $25

Lugging things around doesn’t have to be a hassle! This Cosco 3-in-1 Convertible Hand Truck ($144.99) can help ease your workload, converting into a flat four-wheel cart or an assisted hand truck on top of its basic two-wheel mode. It’s great for lugging packages, equipment, or moving boxes in or out of storage.

11 Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy

Savings: $40

Sometimes, it’s only appropriate to throw a little shade—so long as it’s literal sun coverage we’re talking about. And if you’re looking for a mobile solution, you really can’t go wrong with this Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy ($99.99). With easy setup and take down, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a backyard event, and more. And of course, the fact that it’s $40 off for Inside Track Club members right now doesn’t hurt, either!

“This is the best pop-up canopy I’ve ever had,” writes one happy customer. “Very heavy-duty and durable.”