Shop 11 new Target home finds, from Anthropologie glass dupes to chic rattan fruit bowls.

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Have you stopped by Target lately? The superstore has all the summer merchandise out, and it’s selling fast. The home department is really thriving this season, with so many fantastic home furnishings, decorations, and entertaining items. I want pretty much everything. The unfortunate thing is, the best items are selling out fast. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Target home finds selling fast this week.

1 The Bamboo Border Collection

I am a sucker for anything bamboo, and I am obsessed with Target’s latest melamine dining collection. The 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White from Threshold is just $4 and looks like something from Anthropologie. Shoppers love the classic but bohemian vibes. ” This bamboo border dinner plate is a great addition to my summer decor. It is made of melamine, making it durable and safe to have outside near the pool. It’s also dishwasher safe, which I love for easy cleanup. The plates are lightweight making it easier to any age to use. The price is fair for the size,” writes one.

2 A $5 Decorative Bowl

I also spotted a lot of coastal decor in the store’s dollar section. This $5 Decorative Shell Bowl in Bullseye’s Playground is ultra-chic. It is crafted from durable earthenware and shaped in a unique shell-like style. It is whimsical yet neutral in a bright white.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 And, These Gold Resin Decorations

There are also a few new gold resin decorations, including the Decorative Resin Figural Coral – Bullseye’s Playground and the Decorative Resin Figural Crab – Bullseye’s Playground. The entire coastal collection is really pretty and affordable, and each item is small but packs a big decorative punch for $5.

4 Avocado Glasses

I am loving the viral Anthropologie fruit glasses, $6.39 to $7.99. My favorite Madison Home 16 fl oz Icon Glass is the avocado pattern. “Sooooo adorable and thicker glass, not thin glass,” writes a shopper. “Same quality as Anthropologie, but a fraction of the price,” adds another.

5 Heirloom Dip Bowls

Attention all grandmillennial fans! Target has some amazing inspired pieces. This Stoneware Legacy Heirloom Dip Bowl – Threshold, with its blue-and-white floral print and vintage vibes, is perfect for summer. “Love these for dipping sauces and it’s perfect for a scoop of ice cream. It has this beautiful vintage printed floral design on it that makes it look so unique and lovely. Appreciate the design and how beautiful the design is. Makes for a great decorative piece when serving dinner. It’s quite small though so keep that in mind,” one shopper wrote.

6 A Crate & Barrel Looking Bud Vase

The Modern Textured Ceramic Bud Vase White – Threshold looks strikingly similar to Crate & Barrel, but costs just $10. “Love this bud vase! I have so many places I can use it. I’m gonna order more,” writes a shopper. “This vase is really pretty! In the stock photo it looks very simple but in person the texture makes it look so nice and high end. It is a small vase, perfect for a few flowers or very small arrangement. It will be so cute on my kitchen table. Any flowers will look good in this vase. The white color is cool tone,” adds another.

7 New Summer Throw Blankets

The new seasonal throw blankets at Target are next-level adorable, including the Novelty Recycled Printed Plush Throw Blanket, $10. “It’s a very soft loving blanket. My daughter loves it so much!! It’s also very cute in cute colors,” a shopper writes. “Love it! It’s so soft and light weight and cute. Love the seashells,” another adds.

8 Lattice Kitchen Towels

This set of Kitchen Towels Khaki Lattice – Threshold is my new favorite. The bamboo-style print is neutral yet attention-grabbing. “I absolutely love these lattice patterned kitchen towels! The design is elegant and adds a stylish touch to my kitchen. They are soft, highly absorbent, and dry quickly after use. The fabric feels durable and holds up after a couple washes without fading. They are very large for kitchen towels too,” writes a shopper.

9 A Pottery Barn Looking Placemat

This pair of Floral and Chambray Double-Sided Placemats – Threshold will give your table the Pottery Barn look for less. “I initially thought I was buying one for $5 and thought it was a great deal already, but to my pleasant surprise it was a pair. Love the quilted floral pattern and it’s fully washable,” a shopper writes.

10 A Rattan Fruit Bowl

This Rattan Fruit Bowl, $22, offers an unexpected natural fiber twist to the traditional fruit bowl. “Holds 10-ish items of fruit. Looks super cute on the counter. A bit more expensive that I would have liked, I think if you can find this for under $20 it’s a go for sure. Can be staged in a variety of ways. Seems very durable and made well but I could see it cracking easily if shipped or handled too aggressively. The design is visually appealing and gives a touch of intrigue on my otherwise boring counter. Might look cute with a small little lamp next to it. Overall I say give it a go,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 And, These Floral Candles

You will never buy boring old plain taper candles when you see these shaped like your favorite flower for under $5 at Target. The 2pk Hydrangea Floral Shaped Candle Set is gorgeous. “These candles are very beautiful and a very high-quality. They look gorgeous in my dining room. I’m very pleased with my purchase,” writes one.