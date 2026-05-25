Shop 11 Aldi summer home finds under $20, from chic outdoor rugs to acacia bowls.

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One of my favorite things about shopping for non-food and beverage items at Aldi? Nearly everything, and I mean everything, is under $20. With a few exceptions that could include large kayak sets of pieces of furniture, the store manages to keep the majority of items super affordable and definitely much cheaper than even discount stores. Right now, there are tons of home items under $20 that you should pick up ASAP, as they will surely sell out fast. Here are the 11 best Aldi summer home finds under $20.

1 An Outdoor Rug

An indoor/outdoor rug for $14.99 is a reality at Aldi! The 5′ x 7′ Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug features a navy trellis pattern with a Moroccan vibe, which I am seeing everywhere this season. There are other fabulous patterns to choose from, and the price is too good not to pass up.

2 Outdoor Lanterns

This Belavi Outdoor Lantern is giving West Elm at a fraction of the price with its clean, modern look. The lantern will help light up outdoor spaces without costing a fortune. It comes in other colors, each for $9.99. You can use a real candle or an LED inside it.

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3 A Wooden Acacia Serving Bowl

You can spend $100 on a gorgeous Acacia bowl at Sur La Table, Williams-Sonoma, or Pottery Barn. But Aldi is selling this CROFTON Acacia Centerpiece Bowl for just $20, and it is simply stunning and looks so upscale. Use it for decorative purposes, put fruit in it, serve a salad, whatever you want. It also makes a great gift.

4 A Tea Cup Planter

Who wants a boring terra cotta planter when you can score one at Aldi shaped like a teacup? The Belavi Green Tea Cup Planter, $9.99, comes in pretty mint green and white. While your plants are probably so pretty they don’t need help getting attention, this planter will definitely steal some looks.

5 A Flamingo Garden Statue

I am obsessed with all the flamingoes I am seeing everything this season, and Aldi is bringing the bird in a major way. For $12.99, get the Belavi Tall Garden Statue in flamingo fashion. If the pink bird is too bold for you, you can also choose from a heron or goose.

6 Metal Side Tables

This Belavi Metal Side Table, $12.99, is a great little accent piece for your outdoor living space. You can use it as a side table with your outdoor furniture or a plant stand. Where are you going to find one this pretty for under $20?

7 Solar Address Stake

I am also seeing a lot of address signs this season, but none of them are Aldi cheap. For $12.99, get the Belavi Solar Address Stake. The numbers can be easily customized. “I bought it last year, still works great! It’s brighter than I expected,” a shopper wrote on Reddit. “I really love this,” added another.

8 A Woven Serving Bowls

There are so many Aldi items that are giving Pottery Barn a run for its money, including this Crofton Woven Serving Tray for just $12.99, the perfect item to elevate your entertaining game this summer. It will also look gorgeous as a centerpiece on your outdoor dining table or coffee table.

9 A Vibrant Runner

I love the rugs and runners at Aldi because they are so inexpensive that you won’t cry if they get ruined. This yellow-and-white-striped KIRKTON HOUSE Reversible 2×6 I/O Runner is just $7.99 and perfect for high-traffic areas. If it gets dirty, you can throw it out at the end of summer.

10 A Watermelon Throw Pillow

Fruit-shaped throw pillows are the new Anthro dupe of fruit glasses. I am seeing these everywhere, but not this cheap. The KIRKTON HOUSE Shaped Decor Pillows are just $9.99 each. I love the watermelon version, but there are also strawberry, lemon, and lime to choose from, all at the same price.

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11 A Cat Window Bed

My cat loves sitting in the sun. If you want to give your kitties some extra rays, run to Aldi for this $14.99 Heart to Tail Cat Window Bed. It attaches to any window with suction cups and can hold your kitty while they sleep in the sun.