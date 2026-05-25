Shop 11 new Dollar Tree patio finds, from luau-themed cups to melamine serving trays.

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The Dollar Tree isn’t the first place you think of to shop for patio and outdoor season, but don’t sleep on it. There are tons of items that can help elevate your outdoor experience this summer, especially in the outdoor dining and entertaining category. And, in true DT fashion, the majority of items hover around the $1.25 price point. This week I spotted so many fantastic finds, including everything you need to host a luau, summer-themed patio decorations, and melamine everything. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree patio finds flying off shelves.

1 Double Walled Party Buckets

These Summer Party Double-Wall Plastic Party Buckets, 10×7.75 in., $1.50 come in various colors and can be used for games, gifts, and other party needs. They sold out fast in 2025. “BRING THESE BACK DOLLAR TREE PLEASE IN DIFFERENT COLORS. SOLD OUT EVERYWHERE TOO FAST,” a shopper writes.

2 Plastic Luau Themed Cups with Straws

If you are hosting a luau party this summer, these Plastic Luau-Themed Shaped Cups with Straws, 12 oz., $1.50, are the perfect drink holders for guests to take home. I’m not sure which is cuter, the pineapple or the flamingo? “They’re really cute! Great for a tropical party. They’re sturdy,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Or, These Hibiscus Margarita Glasses

There are also these gorgeous Plastic Luau Margarita Glasses with Hibiscus Flowers, 15.9 oz., $1.50, which bring a fun, tropical flair to the party. Again, sell-out risk. “Bought these for a GNI (girls night in) before a wedding. They are light weight, opaque colors with removable flower rings. Delicate so they will break if mistreated. Went back to get more for a different set of friend’s GNO and were sold out,” writes a shopper.

4 Summer Gnomes

Dollar Tree always has some sort of gnome decorations stashed around the store. These Summer-themed Gnome Decor, $1.50 each, and super cute. “Oh my gosh, these are another CUTE Set of Gnomes. Just wish one was a Girl! Their feet are cute with flip flops and swim flippers,” writes a shopper.

5 Melamine Trays

There are tons of fabulous trays to choose from, $1.50 each. The Summer Print Tray With Handles, Summer-Themed Party Serving Tray, and the Lemon Print Rectangular Serving Tray are all perfect for summer serving outdoors, made out of plastic so they won’t shatter if you drop them.

6 Brightly Colored Plates

The Backlight Reactive Plates, Assorted Colors, 4-pc Pack, are also a hit for summer entertaining. They are translucent and colorful, lighting up your next party. They come in a few color options: green, yellow, and pink. They are lightweight and perfect for any meals or snacks.

7 Balloon Weight Centerpieces

Again, if you are having a luau, run to Dollar Tree. These Metallic Palm Tree Balloon Weights/Centerpieces are a fun centerpiece to hold down a plastic tablecloth or balloons. They are $1.50 each. “I used these as the stand for centerpieces for a corporate tropical event. They were sturdy and really cute,” a shopper writes.

8 Hurricane Candle Holders

The Hurricane Glass Candle Holders, $1.25 each, are also a hit with shoppers. “Colors are so bright and beautiful!! I keep looking for more of these hurricanes candle holders at every store!!!!” writes one. “Was able to get these in store and they are gorgeous,” adds another.

9 Hanging Star Decorations

Refresh your patio in red, white, and blue with the Patriotic Hanging Metal Star Ornaments. Each set comes with two hanging stars for $1.50. “These stars are great. I made a garland using these stars and it worked out perfectly. Good quality and price,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Melamine Bowls

Don’t forget to pick up a bunch of Tropical Party Round Printed Melamine Serving Bowls, $1.50 each, for your tropical bash. “Awesome and beautiful bowls,” writes a shopper. “I found these. There were 3. I wish I had gotten all 3.. They are perfect!” another adds.

11 A Patriotic Table Cloth

This Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth can be used on a table or as a wall decoration. “Great patriotic table cover!” one writes. “I bought several of these to be able to reuse them for many tabling events. They last an amazingly long time so I’ve gotten many, many uses from each one. And they are so bright and attract so much attention.” Another adds: “Tablecloth not only decorated my table, but i hung them on the wall for my backdrop and for curtains. Perfect.”