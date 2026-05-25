Shop 11 new HomeGoods patio finds, from sleek Weber grills to chic French bistro sets.

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If you need patio furniture, decorations, or gadgets, run to HomeGoods. The discount home store has everything you can think of, ranging from gorgeous dining and lounging sets to BBQ grills and even beer kegs. During my recent shopping trip, I discovered so many fantastic outdoor items for your deck, patio, or backyard. That’s the good news. The bad? According to the sales associates, all the outdoor gear sells out almost as quickly as it hits the store. What should you shop for before all the best summer items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods patio finds selling fast.

1 This Sleek Weber Grill

I have never seen a Weber grill at HomeGoods, so I was shocked to spot this bad boy at the front of the store. It’s perfect for prepping, griddling, and grilling. The same exact model is selling for $499 at other stores, but at HomeGoods? It is $200 less, just $299.99.

2 A Patio Umbrella

If you desperately need shade on your patio, HomeGoods has umbrellas, too. This umbrella stand set was gorgeous, in a bright blue hue. The Martha Stewart item looks really high-quality and sturdy, priced at $99.99.

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3 A 3-Piece Swivel Chair Set

This 3-piece swivel chair set comes with two chairs and a matching table. I love the organic rope-and-wood combination. The chairs come with cozy cushions. The trio of outdoor seating is just $499.99.

4 And, This Rocker Set with a Similar Vib

They also had this 3-piece rocker-and-table set with a similar vibe, perfect for a patio or balcony. They are all from the Rachel Zoe home collection and definitely have the whole California cool look going on. Get the set for $499.99.

5 A Pagoda Decoration

If you want to add an Asian vibe to your patio, this pagoda piece is perfect. I’ve never seen anything like it at HomeGoods, and found it hanging out with the wicker plant stands. It was really heavy, substantial, and expensive-looking. Get it for $399.99.

6 Outdoor Planters with Faux Flowers

If you are on the hunt for outdoor plants that won’t die, run to HomeGoods. These planters, filled with hydrangeas and other faux flowers, look super real. But unlike real plants, which need regular watering, especially in the heat of summer, these don’t need any love. This big one in the front was $159.99.

7 A Fridge Keg

HomeGoods even has refrigerator kegs, or more specifically, kegerators. This Homecraft brand kegerator was $499.99. The original price? $699.99. It will keep your beer cold and on tap for all your parties.

8 A French Bistro Set

This French bistro outdoor set looks almost identical to the Serena & Lily version but for a fraction of the price. The 3-piece set, a table and two chairs, is just $299.99.

9 And, an Adirondack Chair Set

I love Adirondack chairs in the summer, and so does HomeGoods. At stores like Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn, an outdoor set like this would be well over $1,000. At my HomeGoods? Just $299.99. Yes, that is for two chairs and a table.

10 And, This 4-Piece Lounge Set

This 4-piece set comes with a sofa, two chairs, and a large table. It will look great on any patio or deck. A set like this would cost at least $2,000 at name-brand stores like Pottery Barn or West Elm. The HomeGoods price is hundreds less.

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11 And, This Frontgate Looking Set

I am obsessed with this set of two chairs, a sofa, and a matching table that is almost identical to one I spotted at Frontgate. This HomeGoods find is just $999.99. At Frontgate, a similar 4-piece set is over $4,000.