The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

HomeGoods is one of my favorite stores, and I am not alone. Almost everyone I know is obsessed with the discount store, with everything from furniture and linens to kitchenware, holiday decor, and candles. The home mecca is especially great for gifts. There is an extensive selection of wrapping paper, cards, and gift bags, a fraction of the price of other stores, and endless gift options exist for everyone on your list. And, you can spend as little as $5 or hundreds, depending on your desired budget. My daughter and I hit our local Dresher, Pennsylvania store over the weekend and found many great gift ideas. She even helped me pick them out. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Great Picture Frame

One of my go-to gifts under $10 is always a framed photo. Not only is it sentimental and feels more custom, but the recipient will think of you every time they glance down. HomeGoods has an extensive assortment of frame options. My biggest complaint is that the pricetag sometimes leaves goop behind. I usually soak the glass and dry it well before framing a photo. My daughter picked this one out for just $7.99. She loves the sparkles.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 This Preppy Straw Set

One of my tricks for getting my daughter to shop with me is to allow her to pick out a few items to bring home. This straw set was her must-buy of the trip. “It’s so preppy,” she exclaimed about the reusable gold straws, adorned with bows. When we got home, she promptly made hot chocolate and unboxed them, excited to also find a straw cleaner in the set. Get it for $9.99.

3 A Soap Set

The holiday season usually involves lots of little parties. It’s never a bad idea to bring along a hostess gift. Soap sets are an easy hostess gift, and HomeGoods has lots of them. This one is a steal for $5.99, as it looks a lot more expensive. It is also great for a teacher gift or for adding to a cute little gift bag for friends. There are lots of other options to choose from in the bath section of the store.

4 A Cute Candle

Candles are a no-brainer gift. Does your recipient love espresso martinis? If so, this candle is a win for $9.99. HomeGoods is my go-to spot for candles, as you can find super cheap options and name-brand splurges. On this trip, I even found large NEST candles for $39.99, a fraction of the price they sell for at department stores. I also love gifting my favorite candle scents, as they will remind the recipient of me when they light them.

5 Rifle Paper Co. Journals

Rifle Paper Co. is one of my favorite upscale brands for stationery. This set of journals was just $9.99 in the office section. There were a few patterns to choose from, each as gorgeous as the next. I feel like this set is simply a luxury, and whoever gets to enjoy it will feel fancy every time they write in it. HomeGoods usually has a variety of Rifle products hiding in the aisles, and I always feel like I’ve found a treasure when I discover them.

6 This Hand Cream Set

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Holiday Candles Hitting Shelves This Week.

Little bath and bodycare sets make great teacher gifts, stocking stuffers, or housewarming gifts for anyone who needs a little pampering. My store had many options, but I gravitated toward this one because of the festive and seasonal-appropriate packaging. The Luxury Bathing Company Bergamont, Ginger, & Lemongrass set comes with body wash, body cream, and body polishers, all for just $6.99.

7 And, This Craft Kit

HomeGoods even sells a few crafting sets! I found this Happy Crafts Punch Needle Kit for only $7.99. It includes a framed canvas with printed designs, one punch needle embroidery tool, and seven colors of wood yarn, everything needed to create a fantastic work of art. I love this for anyone who enjoys arts and crafts or a child who wants to learn a new hobby. It looks much more expensive than it is and will provide hours of joy.