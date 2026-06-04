11 Tractor Supply Summer Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy

Upgrade your season with these party supplies, pool accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Part of the appeal of Tractor Supply is its versatility, with products ranging from gardening supplies to home decor. And now that summer has officially kicked off, we’ve also been hitting up the rural retailer even more for the supplies we’ll need to enjoy the entire season. This week, it appears that customers are particularly loving some of their party accessories, patio furniture, backyard games, pool accessories, and even some truly exciting lawn tech. Here are the Tractor Supply summer finds shoppers are racing to buy this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Disappearing From Stores.

1 Sunjoy Rooling Ice Chest Cooler Cart

Looking for a stylish way to serve drinks at your next party? We love how simple yet chic this Sunjoy Rolling Cooler Cart ($173.99) is. Besides its impressive 60-quart capacity (which is enough for 70 cans), lab tests also found that it kept ice unmelted for more than three days when used in warm weather.

Still, the key here might be the convenience it provides. “The rolling design is a lifesaver,” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “It moves smoothly across grass and patio surfaces, and the wheel lock keeps it from rolling anywhere once you park it. The ice can be frozen for hours, even in the sun.”

2 Manhattan Comfort 5-Piece Ashland Patio Conversation Set

If you’re still on the hunt for outdoor furniture, don’t fret: Tractor Supply has you covered with this Manhattan Comfort 5-Piece Ashland Patio Conversation Set ($699.99). With a modern look and neutral color palette, it could be just the thing your outdoor space needs. It’s also especially well-suited to smaller balconies, too!

3 H2OGO! Pool Float Adjustable Lounge

While many pool loungers are designed like a chaise, not all of them actually function like one. On the other hand, this H2OGO! Pool Float Adjustable Lounge ($27.99) can actually recline by simply rolling out its bolster support. This makes it an ideal pick for those times when you want to get through that page-turner while you float.

4 Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator

Lawn work can be fulfilling on many levels, but when it comes to some of the rote basics, there’s no harm in outsourcing your duties to a robot. We love this Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator ($499.99) for being able to accurately water targeted areas of the lawn, thanks to its handy mapping capabilities. Because of this, it’s also a great way to save water, including by holding back on watering when it’s recently rained.

Still skeptical? Don’t take our word for it: Tractor Supply shoppers have given it a 4.8-star average rating on the company’s website.

“This is the best thing I have come across for keeping my garden and lawn watered,” writes one. “I can set the controls the way I want on the app, and it saves them and is the exact same every day when it turns on. Super easy to set up: It just hooks right to your garden hose, and you set the rest with your phone from the comforts of your couch to wherever. Really cuts back on the water use. [It’s made of] thick, durable plastic and [is] real lightweight, making it easy to move around where I need it next.”

RELATED: 11 Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems.

5 Aiper Intelligent Scuba N3 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Speaking of handing off those mundane regular tasks, pool owners might want to consider this Aiper Intelligent Scuba N3 Robotic Pool Cleaner ($999.99), too. With a front-facing camera that uses AI to detect and avoid obstacles, it can easily navigate to scrub and suck away dirt, all with a push of a button right from your phone.

“This guy maps the entire pool (bottom, sides, and stairs) and then is insanely efficient when cleaning; it’s not just bumbling around,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Now, the pool bottom is perfectly clean, and I don’t have to do anything, which is ideal. It’s the first vacuum that I’ve seen that can navigate the stairs so well. Between the skimmer and the scuba, our pool is looking absolutely flawless, and I’m so excited to host friends all summer and fall!”

6 Americana Chalk Bucket

Getting the kids to have some fun outdoors shouldn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This Americana Chalk Bucket ($3.19) is a classic activity that will keep them entertained for hours. It’s also a great way to decorate your driveway for your 4th of July party!

7 Red Mountain Valley Fire Pit Ring

The problem with many of the fire pits on the market is that besides being pricey, they can also lock you in to a specific look or fuel source. This Red Mountain Valley Fire Pit Ring ($69.99) is a great basis for a DIY project, serving as a centerpiece for whatever kind of rock or concrete design you have in mind.

8 BigMouth Balloon Animal Americana Sprinkler

Having a get-together for the 4th? The kids will love this BigMouth Balloon Animal Americana Sprinkler ($39.99), which takes a Jeff Koons-style approach to the classic summer pastime of cooling off. At six feet tall, it’s eye-catching and refreshing!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Veikous Bar Gazebo Farm Stand

It’s one thing to serve drinks outside, but this Veikous Bar Gazebo Farm Stand ($1,899.99) takes things to the next level. With plenty of storage room to stash your ingredients and bottles, it’s the ultimate backyard add-on for those who love to entertain!

The best part? It also includes an easy mount for a flat-screen TV.

10 Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set

If you’re still looking to dress up your pool deck, you might want to consider this Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set ($312.99), especially if you’re on a budget. These well-priced pieces even come complete with removable side tables for easy drink and device storage.

11 Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy

Dealing with the sun is one thing when you’re lounging beside the pool, but it can get a lot harder to find shade once you jump in the water to cool off. This Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy ($223.99) is a truly unique way to keep the sun away, complete with a floating tray for your snacks and drinks!