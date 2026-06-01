11 Best New Tractor Supply Gardening Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Get things growing with these essential tools, technological upgrades, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Tractor Supply is a great shopping destination for outdoor products. Naturally, this also includes items that can help your garden grow and flourish. Now that summer has kicked off, we’re entering a new phase in our landscaping calendar and grabbing the things we’ll need to ensure success straight through fall. This week, that looks like a homemade fertilizer solution, seasonally perfect seeds, essential tools, and more. Here are the best new Tractor Supply gardening finds we’re putting into our carts right now.

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1 Espoma Garden-Tone Organic Plant Food

Now that you’ve (hopefully) got all of your plants in the ground, it’s time to really set them up for success. Adding some Espoma Garden-Tone Organic Plant Food ($27.99) to your beds will help your herbs and vegetables truly flourish through the season.

2 Burpee Summer Squash Seeds

Speaking of getting your vegetable garden growing, what better to plant for the season than Burpee Summer Squash Seeds ($2.62)? Being able to pull this classic zucchini right from your yard will truly elevate your dinners through fall.

3 GroundWork 28 in. Geared Bypass Lopper

Just like watering and mowing, pruning and hedging are never-ending tasks when done right. But instead of struggling to cut your way through thick branches and roots, consider adding this GroundWork 28 in. Geared Bypass Lopper ($29.99) to your tool arsenal. With comfortable grips and a specially designed gear system, it makes the task much easier!

4 Ogrow Machrus Garden Arch Trellis

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Letting your plants grow overhead can be one of the most stunning ways to decorate your garden! This Ogrow Machrus Garden Arch Trellis ($49.99) provides the ideal base for exactly that, but it also comes with clamps so you can attach lights or other decorations as well!

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5 Toro 60V MAX 8 in. Stick Edger

Whether you’re cleaning up borders, expanding your planting beds, or starting a brand new one, this Toro 60V MAX 8 in. Stick Edger ($289.99) is a pro-level tool that will come in handy more often than you might think.

“Not to be overly dramatic, but this cordless Toro 60V edger has seriously upgraded my yard work game,” writes one enthusiastic customer. “It’s miles better than wrestling with my old corded edger—or worse, trying to edge with a weedwhacker held at an awkward angle, burning through line every few feet as it hits the concrete. The Toro is powerful, smooth, and effortless. No cord to trip over, no constant stopping to adjust or refill. Just clean, crisp edges and way less frustration. Highly recommend!”

6 GroundWork 2 pc. Pattern Water Wand Combo

If there’s one task that defines gardening, it’s watering. And if you want to take this nearly constant chore seriously, we suggest this GroundWork 2 pc. Pattern Water Wand Combo ($14.99). It makes hard-to-reach spaces much more accessible, and also provides all the different watering patterns you’ll need to get it done right!

7 GroundWork Steel Utility Cart

Gardening is already hard enough work as it is without having to worry about carrying things to and fro across the yard. This GroundWork Steel Utility Cart ($149.99) is a true time and energy saver, and with a capacity of 800 pounds, you’ll be able to schlep plants, equipment, soil, mulch, and so much more to wherever you need it.

8 GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter

Whether you’re working with a little less floor space or just like to literally grow up, this GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter ($84.99) can be a fantastic addition to your outdoor space. You can either mix and match or organize each level with a specific type of plant.

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9 Greenworks 60V 17 in. Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your gardening equipment, it doesn’t get much better than this Greenworks 60V 17 in. Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower ($299.99). By completely removing the need to refill with gas, it’s not only more convenient, but also much quieter, too!

“This mower is great,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Cuts effortlessly and mulches nicely. Very lightweight mower to move around the yard and easy to push. Highly recommend.”

10 Husqvarna Automower 420 iQ

On the other hand, if you’re looking to outsource all of that constant mowing, you might want to consider a robotic solution like this Husqvarna Automower 420 iQ ($2,599.99). Capable of covering up to about an acre of terrain, this technological marvel uses cellular networks and satellite data to accurately trim your grass.

“Best purchase I have ever made,” gushes one clearly satisfied customer. “Absolute time saver and yard looks great!”

11 Werph 43 gal. Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler

Once you’ve learned how to compost, you’ll never go back. But before you start taking advantage of all that precious homemade fertilizer, you’ll need tools like this Werph 43 gal. Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler ($63.99). Just toss in that organic material, and in four to six weeks, you’ll have nutrient-rich compost ready to go. It’s one of the most economical ways to ensure gardening success!