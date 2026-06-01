11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Hitting Shelves in June

The 11 best new finds to buy at Cracker Barrel stores this June.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For some, the store attached to Cracker Barrel is merely a spot to browse through while you’re waiting for your table or after enjoying brunch. However, those in the know have discovered that the store offers some pretty cute gifts, functional home goods, and decorations to choose from.

1 Campfire Salt and Pepper Set With Holder

The Campfire Salt and Pepper Set with Holder is an cute addition to your kitchen for the summer months. Whether you collect salt and pepper shakers, or are just looking to mix things up on your kitchen table, this campfire set is absolutely adorable.

2 Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

A cast iron skillet is a must if you like to cook, starting with this Lodge ® 12” Cast Iron Skillet. “I love it so much, I want another one ! EVERYTHING taste better in it. I want to throw all my other pans away and jus use this one. I am VERY SATISFIED,” a reviewer said.

3 Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder, Red

To pair with your new cast-iron skillet, you will inevitably buy because of this article, a Lodge ® Silicone Hot Handle Holder is also essential if you’re going to be popping your skillet in the oven. “I love the Lodge brand products and found that Cracker Barrel has the best price around,” a reviewer said.

4 Black Photo Frame Clock

This Black Photo Frame Clock blends memories with function in your kitchen. “Great Clock. Gave it to my wife as a Valentine’s gift. Put black and photos in it. She loved it. Excellent product at a reasonable price,” a reviewer said. “I love this clock!! Looks perfect with my decor even though I have a small apartment,” another said.

5 Honeycomb Accent Light

Accent lights are a great way to add a little function to a cozy corner in your home, or a side table to complete a look. This Honeycomb Accent Light blends a little bit of summer with the reminder of honeybees, while providing much needed brightness to a space. “This lamp is well made and so cute,” a reviewer said.

6 Beaded Lemon Placemat

Lemons are in, as my mom tells me, and these Beaded Lemon Placemats are the perfect way to incorporate some into your decor. Mixing and matching placemats for various holidays and seasons is a fun way to add some brightness to the table.

7 Bee Intarsia Yellow Sweater

To my surprise, Cracker Barrel even sells clothes in their shop like this Bee Intarsia Yellow Sweater. For under $35, it’s a cozy sweater with a subtle seasonal theme to throw on at a summer bonfire or as the evening cools off.

8 Easy Peasy 22-Ounce Tumbler With Straw

The Easy Peasy 22 Oz. Tumbler with Straw is the ideal way to keep your drinks cold as the weather heats up. “I just bought this tumbler a few days ago and used it during work today, and it kept my iced coffee cold all day! It’s also super cute and makes me happy by just looking at it,” a reviewer said.

9 11-Ounce Honey Zest Candle

If you’re someone who needs your candles to match the season, grab one of these vibrant yellow candles to add a fresh scent to your home. The 11 oz. Honey Zest Candle is the ideal summer scent, adding a bit of fragrance to a space.

10 Taupe Floral Twilly Scarf

All year-round, I love a good scarf to complete an outfit. Even during the summer months, they make beautiful lightweight scarves like this Taupe Floral Twilly Scarf for just $6. You can wear it yourself around your neck or in your hair, or tie it around a bag for a pop of color.

11 Blue Aztec Quarter-Zip

For those cooler evenings, add some color and patterns into your wardrobe with this Blue Aztec Quarter Zip. It’s functional, cozy, and perfect to wear over your shirt or keep in your car for when the weather cools off after the sun sets.