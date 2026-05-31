11 Best New Old Navy Linen Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Breathable linen-blend tops, pants, shorts, and dresses at Old Navy for under $45.

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Summer has a habit of sneaking up on you: one week you’re in a coat, and the next you’re sweating in front of your closet, willing something breathable and presentable into existence. Old Navy knows this, which is why its current linen selection is less a category and more a full wardrobe reset. Whether you’re looking for a dress that works as well at brunch as it does on a plane, or pants that answer every question your summer calendar is asking, here are 11 linen-blend pieces worth adding to your cart now, before they sell out.

1 Sleeveless Women’s Button-Down Linen Blend Top

A sleeveless button-down is summer’s most dependable layering piece, and this linen-blend version from Old Navy gets the proportions right—relaxed enough to wear untucked over shorts or a matching pair of pants, while still reading as an actual outfit. It’s $39.99.

2 Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress

The smocked back on this fit-and-flare midi does a lot of work: no zipper, a more forgiving fit, and a slightly romantic quality that reads as anything but fast fashion. Shoppers consistently mention how flattering the silhouette is across a wide range of body types, and the color selection runs broad enough to satisfy minimalists and maximalists alike. It’s $24.99.

3 Slim Linen Blend Shorts for Men

The slim cut keeps these men’s linen shorts from veering into cargo-shorts territory. Breathable, easy to dress up with a linen button-down or down with a simple tee, they’re the kind of summer staple you’ll reach for every weekend. They’re $17.49.

4 Short-Sleeve Linen-Blend Mini Shift Dress

There’s something quietly clever about a shift dress: the simpler the silhouette, the more the fabric does the talking. This V-neck mini has a seamed bodice that keeps just enough structure to feel like an actual outfit, and reviewers note that the linen-blend fabric and practical pockets make it a strong pick for travel days as much as casual dinners. It’s $23.99.

5 High-Waisted Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

These women’s straight-leg pants have a drawstring elastic waistband and side-seam pockets—which sounds basic until you realize that combination solves nearly every complaint women have about pants. The straight leg sits comfortably between relaxed and tailored, making them versatile enough to carry from a casual Saturday to a low-key work meeting without a second thought. They’re $30.

6 Linen-Blend Jogger Shorts for Men — 7-Inch Inseam

Seven inches of inseam hits the sweet spot between board short and basketball short, and the jogger styling on these men’s linen-blend shorts gives them a slightly more intentional look than your average pull-on. An elastic drawstring waistband and diagonal hip pockets round out a pair that works equally well for a beach day or running errands. They’re just $17.49.

7 90’s Straight-Fit Linen-Blend Dress Pants for Men

Dress pants in a linen blend meld two styles: classic and casual. These 90’s Straight-Fit Dress Pants have a button front, zip fly, and welt pockets—the hallmarks of actual tailored trousers—in a fabric that keeps things breathable enough for a full day in summer heat. Old Navy designed them to pair with their linen blazer, and that combination is genuinely sharp. They’re $43.99.

8 Classic Fit Linen-Blend Shirt for Men

Over a thousand ratings and customers keep coming back to the same points: lightweight fabric, versatile enough for casual and slightly formal settings, and comfortable from morning to night. This Classic Fit Linen-Blend Shirt is the rare men’s button-down that actually delivers on all three without requiring much thought about how to style it. It’s $31.49.

9 High-Waisted Beach Linen Pull-On Shorts for Women

Pull-on shorts live or die by their waistband, and the elastic waist on these women’s beach linen shorts is the comfortable, stays-put variety rather than the kind that folds over the moment you sit down. The high waist pairs naturally with a cropped or tucked-in top, and at a sale price of $20, you can justify grabbing a few pairs at once.

10 Linen-Blend Loose Button-Down Shirt for Women

Loose button-downs are having a serious moment, and this women’s linen-blend version wears it well. The relaxed fit works knotted at the waist over bike shorts, belted over straight-leg pants, or left completely open as a beach layer—three distinct outfits, one shirt. The breathable linen blend means it won’t feel suffocating in July heat, and you’ll pay just $26.99 for the look.

11 Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Under $15 for a midi dress with wide straps, a smocked back, and a fit-and-flare silhouette is not a price you see every day. This second take on Old Navy’s bestselling midi shape comes in different colorways from its pricier sibling earlier on this list, making it worth considering as a companion buy rather than a backup option. It’s $14.99.