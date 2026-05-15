11 Old Navy Summer Finds That Look Like Designer Pieces for Less

Old Navy summer pieces that look high-end for a fraction of the cost.

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Revamping a wardrobe can get expensive, especially if you have an eye for designer style. Luckily, Old Navy‘s summer collection is full of elevated pieces that capture the look and feel of quiet luxury for a fraction of the price. From linen workwear and Anthropologie-inspired shift dresses to crochet swim coverups that feel right at home on the French Riviera, here are 11 Old Navy summer finds that look high-end without the designer price tag.

1 Linen Apron-Neck Mini Dress

Jetsetting to Europe this summer? The Italian-inspired print on this Linen Apron-Neck Mini Dress (on sale for $24) is giving total Anthropologie vibes. The frock comes in various lengths for a customized fit that leaves you feeling beautiful and confident.

RELATED: 11 T.J. Maxx Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 100% Cotton Flag Ribbed-Knit Sweater

Did someone say Ralph Lauren? This 100% Cotton Flag Ribbed-Knit Sweater captures the same timeless, all-American aesthetic as the designer’s The Iconic Flag Sweater—but at just $55, it’s 86 percent less expensive.

3 Mid-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Culotte Jeans

Everyone in Hollywood is wearing capri jeans right now, so hop on the trend with the Mid-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Culotte Jeans ($45). The cropped silhouette is a breezy alternative to full-length denim and ideal for showing off your favorite heels and cowboy boots.

4 Zip-Front Utility Vest

If versatility is what you’re after, this Zip-Front Utility Vest (on sale for $36) can be worn open or closed, giving you endless outfit possibilities. The coal black wash is a sleek choice for date nights and dressier occasions, while the classic denim version makes for a stylish Canadian tuxedo moment.

5 Lace Slip Midi Skirt

This flirty number comes in sizes XS–4X and also in a sunny sunbeam yellow shade if you’re looking to brighten up your seasonal wardrobe. Style the Lace Slip Midi Skirt (on sale for $27) with a coordinating slip camisole or an oversized graphic tee for a streetwear vibe.

6 Pointelle Rib-Knit Cover-Up

Make the beach or pool deck your personal runway in this Pointelle Rib-Knit Cover-Up (on sale for $27), which has a similar look to pieces you would find at Loft and Nordstrom. The breezy cover-up features long bell sleeves and tie-back detail.

7 High-Waisted TrekTech Active Pants

As for athleisure wear, these High-Waisted TrekTech Active Pants (on sale for $25) mimic the style and feel of trackpants from Adidas, Alo Yoga, Nike, and more.

“These are so comfy, light, and flattering! If you are looking for some nice summer pants, these are it!” raved one shopper.

8 Button-Down Linen Vest

For the office, snag this Button-Down Linen Vest (on sale for $24) and pair it with wide-leg trousers, dark wash jeans, and coordinating linen pants. The tailored blouse comes in white, black, polka dots, and navy gingham.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast.

9 High-Waisted Drapey Wide-Leg Jeans

These High-Waisted Drapey Wide-Leg Jeans ($55) offer a more polished take on classic denim with a tie waistband and back patch pockets. They’re available in sizes 00-30 as well as regular, tall, and petite lengths.

10 Bounce Fleece Short-Sleeve Polo Dress

Made from soft fabric, the Bounce Fleece Short-Sleeve Polo Dress (on sale for $27) feels as comfortable as sweats, while still delivering a put-together look. It features a notched collar, oversized sleeves, and an exposed back seam for a modern finish.

11 Airy Smocked Jumpsuit

Add this one-and-done outfit to your summer capsule wardrobe. The Airy Smocked Jumpsuit (on sale for $22) has a square neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps and a relaxed fit that will keep you cool in hot weather.