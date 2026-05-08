11 Best New Old Navy Summer Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Old Navy summer shoes, from raffia slingbacks to faux-suede boat shoes for men.

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Old Navy’s summer shoe section is doing a lot right now. Raffia slingbacks, Mary Jane espadrilles, whipstitch flip-flops, faux-suede boat shoes for men—the silhouettes are on trend and the prices are low enough that you can focus your budget on summer fun over financing your footwear.

You’ll notice some thoughtful details throughout the collection: braided straps, tactile textures, and designs that hold up through the whole summer without demanding replacement by July. This week’s drop covers women’s, men’s, girls’, and unisex toddler styles across a range that tops out at $44.99. Here are eleven pairs worth grabbing before sizes sell out.

1 Faux-Leather Braided-Strap Sandals for Girls

A braided strap gives a girls’ sandal a slightly more finished, grown-up look than a basic flat strap without adding any fussiness to the design. These faux-leather braided-strap sandals are a practical warm-weather find that holds up through park days, beach trips, and everything in between for just $9.99.

2 Raffia Sandals for Women

Raffia is one of the defining materials of summer 2026 footwear, and Old Navy’s take on the raffia sandal delivers the natural, textured aesthetic at a price well below what comparable styles cost at trend-forward shoe brands. These raffia sandals have the organic, woven quality that works with linen, cotton dresses, and everything in a warm-weather wardrobe. They’re $39.99.

3 Double-Strap Slide Sandals for Girls

Double-strap slides are more secure than a single-band sandal—which matters for kids who are actually running around in them. These cork-soled, crocheted-look double strap sandals are a straightforward summer essential for girls who need a shoe that goes on fast and stays on. They’re $12.49.

4 Mary Jane Espadrille Flats for Women

The Mary Jane and the espadrille are two of spring and summer’s strongest footwear moments, and this style combines both in a single flat silhouette. These Mary Jane espadrille flats have the buckled-strap detail of a Mary Jane with the natural jute-wrapped sole that defines an espadrille—a combination that works with skirts, shorts, and lightweight trousers alike. They’re $24.49.

5 Whipstitch Flip-Flops for Women

Whipstitch detailing gives a flip-flop a handcrafted, artisanal quality that a plain rubber sandal can’t replicate. These whipstitch flip-flops are a step up from a basic flip-flop—the kind of sandal that looks considered rather than default for a reasonable $29.99.

6 Raffia Slingback Flats for Women

Next, a raffia slingback flat is the summer shoe that looks like it came from a boutique and cost considerably more than it did. These have the natural, woven texture of raffia with the polished, back-strap structure of a slingback—a combination that dresses up a casual outfit without requiring a heel for $39.99.

7 Low-Top Sneakers for Men

A clean low-top sneaker in white and cream is a summer wardrobe essential that goes with shorts, chinos, and lightweight denim without ever looking like an afterthought. These men’s low-top sneakers keep the silhouette simple and unfussy—a reliable daily rotation shoe through the warmer months. They’re $39.99.

8 Faux-Suede Boat Shoes for Men

Faux suede gives a boat shoe a softer, more casual feel than the traditional leather version, making it an easier everyday wear. These men’s faux-suede boat shoes work with shorts, rolled chinos, and linen trousers—the core of what men actually wear from May through September for just $44.99.

9 Faux-Leather Cross-Strap Slide Sandals for Men

A cross-strap slide has a slightly more structured, intentional look than a single-band sandal—the kind of men’s sandal that works for a casual dinner or a beach day with equal ease. These men’s faux-leather cross-strap slide sandals are a strong warm-weather find at $39.99.

10 Unisex Swim Shoes for Toddler & Baby

Swim shoes protect small feet from hot sand, rocky shores, and pool deck surfaces—the three hazards that make barefoot summer outings stressful for parents. These unisex swim shoes for toddler and baby are a practical warm-weather essential that works for both boys and girls. They’re $12.49.

11 Faux-Leather Flip-Flop Sandals for Men

A faux-leather flip-flop has a polish and structure that rubber and foam alternatives can’t match. These men’s faux-leather flip-flop sandals are the easy, grab-and-go summer sandal that works for errands, travel days, and anywhere the day takes you without requiring any thought. They’re $16.09.