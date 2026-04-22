Shop the 11 best new Marshalls finds, from Gucci lipstick to designer furniture dupes.

If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for everything from skincare and clothing to furniture and home decor, you are missing out in a major way. Not only does the discount store spark major joy, especially when you score a fabulous find, but it also helps save you money in an economy where everything from the price of food and gas to your mortgage seems to be getting higher. I found so many amazing products this week, including spring dresses, men’s clothing, and furniture and home decor that look like Pottery Barn for less. What should you snap up before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Throw Pillows

Whenever a new season hits, I go to Marshalls and pick up some new, inexpensive throw pillows. There is no better and wallet-friendly way to refresh your space. This week, I found these bright and cheery MOSS & WILLOW 18×18 Striped Floral Embroidery Pillows, just $24.99 each. It has floral embroidery and ruffle trim, giving it a bougie look.

2 Spring Dresses on Every Budget

There are so many unbelievable spring dresses at Marshalls right now. If you are on a more designer budget, this FOR LOVE & LEMONS Leighton Mini Dress, just $169.99, is a score. The short frock is fully lined, with elastic cuffs, a floral-embellished mesh overlay, a tie-neck detail, and an open back with tie closures. On a tighter budget? This PAPERHEART Linen Blend Oversized Floral Maxi Dress is just $29.99. It is a strapless long dress, but comes with detachable straps if you prefer to wear it that way.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Sand + Fog Hand Soap

I am a total candle and home-fragrance snob and a big fan of the Sand + Fog line. It is honestly just as high-quality as the more expensive, name-brands, but sells at stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods for lower prices. This new Vanilla Musk Scented Hand Soap in a plastic bow bottle with a tassel, $4.99, is pretty enough to display in your guest bathroom and will keep everyone’s hands smelling amazing.

4 Buck Mason T-Shirts

Buck Mason is one of my favorite lesser-known Americana brands that makes high-quality basics, including t-shirts I have been wearing for years. I was shocked to see that it is now available at Marshalls. The t-shirts are one of my favorite items they make, and Marshalls is selling the BUCK MASON Curved Hem Tee for just $19.99.

5 So Many Fabulous Coffee Table Books

Even if you can’t afford hand-painted silk wallpaper, you can still bring the vibe into your home with the De Gournay book. Read about and see pictures of the stunning hand-painted chinoiserie and botanical wallpapers for $39.99. If you aren’t into wallpaper, don’t worry. There are tons of fabulous coffee table books to choose from, all at below-retail prices.

6 A Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware Looking Dresser

Restoration Hardware or Marshalls? When I saw this STYLECRAFT 71in Toscana 7 Drawer Dresser, I had to do a serious double-take. Why? It looks just like the RH dresser that we paid thousands for in my guest room. However, the price of the massive piece of bedroom furniture is significantly less, just $899.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 A Coastal Quilt Set

Marshalls is winning the bedding game this season. There are tons of coastal-inspired finds for your bedroom, including this BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99. It comes with a quilt and sham that look super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in a really bougie beach town linens store or on the Serena & Lily website.

8 Outdoor Planters

Martha Stewart’s summer outdoor collection is so incredibly stunning this season. I have seen so many pieces, ranging from outdoor furniture sets to smaller items, that look designer for less. This MARTHA STEWART 14.5in Braided Woven Outdoor Planter is one of my favorites for just $29.99.

9 Gucci Lipstick

I was shocked to find that Marshalls now carries Gucci makeup. The GUCCI Rouge A Levres Satin Lipstick comes in a bunch of punchy shades and sells for $24.99 on the website, possibly less if you can find it in stores. If you would rather buy it at Sephora, go ahead. It’s $49 there.

10 Boxwood Balls

There are even great faux outdoor plants at Marshalls, a great investment for people like me who can’t seem to keep anything alive for longer than a season. I love these MARTHA STEWART 13.5in Uv Resistant Outdoor Safe Ministar Blossom Boxwood Floral Balls, $34.99. There are other boxwoods without blooms.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Console and Side Tables Set

Serena & Lily or Marshalls? Nobody will be able to tell the difference. SAGEBROOK HOME 3pc Woven Console Table With Two Side Tables Set is just $499.99, but it looks like a set that would cost thousands at a designer store. The natural fiber table and two smaller tables will look sensational anywhere you put them, though I envision it as an entryway piece.