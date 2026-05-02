11 Best New Target Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Target home decor finds, from a Studio McGee marble bowl to globe string lights.

Target has spent years building an in-house design ecosystem that brings cohesion to any home. Between Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and the Studio McGee collaboration, the store has managed to consistently stock pieces that interior designers actually recommend—a credibility that most mass retailers would envy.

This week’s roundup includes bedroom furniture, lighting, storage, a cast aluminum outdoor lantern, string lights, and a handful of accent pieces from the Studio McGee line that are already generating serious shopper attention. If you’ve been putting off a home refresh, here are eleven reasons to stop waiting and plan your next Target run.

1 Tyboatle Set of 2 Rattan Nightstands with Drawer

Rattan nightstands with solid wood legs sit at a design intersection that’s been all over home interiors for the past two years—natural texture, warm material, organic silhouette. This set of two Tyboatle rattan nightstands includes a drawer on each piece for actual storage utility, and the pair format means matching nightstands without hunting for a second one. These are $114 for the set.

2 Sophia Square Low Platform Bed—Threshold

A low platform bed changes the entire proportion of a bedroom—lowering the visual center, making ceilings feel taller, and giving the room a more considered, designed feeling. The Sophia square low platform bed from Threshold has a clean, squared silhouette that works with modern, transitional, and Japandi-adjacent aesthetics alike. It’s priced at $1,100.

3 Striped Throw Blanket—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

The cream and blue colorway on this Hearth & Hand with Magnolia striped throw blanket is the kind of neutral-with-personality that works on a sofa, draped over a bed, or folded on an accent chair. Joanna Gaines’ Target collaboration has consistently delivered textiles that feel more expensive than their price tag, and this throw is a good entry point into the line. It’s $29.99.

4 Patchwork Quilt Set—Threshold

This Threshold patchwork quilt set is 100% cotton, machine washable, and comes with two coordinating pillow shams—one side features a blue, red, and tan patchwork design, and the reverse has a cream and dark blue floral, giving the bed two distinct looks in one purchase. The Threshold Patchwork Quilt Set is $109.

5 Ceramic Shade Table Lamp—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

A ceramic lamp base with a brass finish is a combination that home decor editors have been recommending for years because it works in nearly any room—warm enough to feel cozy, structured enough to feel polished. This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ceramic shade table lamp flips the script with an unexpected twist: though the materials are familiar, the drum-shaped shade—not the base—is ceramic. Perfect for a bedside table, console, or desk, the price point that makes it an even easier purchase decision at $54.99.

6 20-Count LED Indoor/Outdoor Globe String Lights—Room Essentials

Globe string lights are one of the most reliable ambiance investments a home can make—they work on a patio, across a bedroom ceiling, draped over a bookshelf, or strung along a deck railing. These Room Essentials LED globe string lights come in a 20-count with clear bulbs and work for both indoor and outdoor use. At $17, they’re one of the best value finds on this list.

7 13″ Decorative Coiled Rope Basket—Brightroom

A coiled rope basket at 13 inches is the right size for blanket storage in a living room, toy corralling in a playroom, or holding towels in a bathroom. Interior designers consistently recommend Target’s baskets for storage solutions that hold everything from kids’ toys to blankets while looking good doing it. This Brightroom decorative coiled rope basket is $15.

8 Marble Bowl—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

The Studio McGee collaboration with Threshold produces some of Target’s most consistently sold-out pieces, and this marble bowl is a good example of why. A marble bowl functions as a catch-all, a fruit bowl, a centerpiece, or a standalone object on a coffee table or console—versatile enough to justify the $30 price without much deliberation.

9 Large Olive Leaf Arrangement—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

Faux botanicals have had a complicated reputation, but the Studio McGee line at Target has done more than most to rehabilitate it. This large olive leaf arrangement has the muted, organic quality of a real branch, making it a convincing and maintenance-free addition to a shelf, or entryway console. Arranged in a white ceramic pot, it’s $35.

10 Cast Aluminum Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder—Threshold

Cast aluminum holds up to outdoor conditions in a way that most decorative lanterns don’t, and the black finish gives this Threshold cast aluminum outdoor lantern a substantial, quality feel that reads more expensive than a $90 price tag. It works as a porch accent, a patio centerpiece, or a poolside statement piece.

11 French Country Easel Mirror—Threshold

A full-length mirror on a standing easel is one of those bedroom or entryway additions that makes a space feel larger and more finished without requiring any wall hardware. This Threshold French country easel mirror has the slightly worn, antique-adjacent frame finish that the name promises—the kind of piece that looks collected rather than purchased. It’s $70.