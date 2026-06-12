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11 Best Sephora Summer Deals on Name-Brand Beauty Products Right Now

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 12, 2026
Fact-Checked
Best Sephora summer deals on skincare, makeup, and hair care from top brands.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 12, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite beauty essentials because Sephora‘s Major Summer Deals event has officially arrived. During the annual sale, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on select makeup, skincare, and hair care favorites from top brands, including Laneige, Iconic London, First Aid Beauty, and Saie. Shop the best Sephora summer deals happening right now below.

1
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Lip Glowy Balm – Lightweight Hydration Lip Treatment with Shea Butter
Sephora

Infused with nourishing shea butter, Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm (on sale for $15) deeply hydrates while leaving lips soft, smooth, and glossy. It’s available in 11 delicious flavors, including summertime favorites like berry, mango, and grapefruit.

RELATED: 11 Best New Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

2
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors Moisturizer

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturizer
Sephora

If you have sensitive skin, try switching to The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors Moisturizer (on sale for $10). The fragrance-free gel formula is super lightweight and gentle on skin, and delivers instant hydration with a blend of amino acids and skin-supporting ingredients.

3
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA – Body Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris
Sephora

First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub (on sale for $23) is formulated with 10 percent alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which is known for its exfoliating properties. Designed to target keratosis pilaris and other texture concerns, it buffs away dead skin cells for softer, more even-looking skin.

4
Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer

Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer
Sephora

Achieve sunkissed-skin without spending hours in the sun with help of the Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer (on sale for $14). The medium-coverage bronzer can be mixed with your foundation or moisturizer for a dewy, tan glow.

5
Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid + Tamarind
Sephora

Spray the Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence (on sale for $30) at the end of your morning skincare routine for a glimmery finish, then do another spritz at night for extra hydration. It’s designed to minimize the appearance of pores, while treating dark spots and dry skin.

6
Sephora Collection Blur It Loose Setting Powder

Blur It Loose Setting Powder
Sephora

I spotted this Blur It Loose Setting Powder from the Sephora Collection for just $8—a whopping 50 percent off. As one of the final steps in your makeup routine, it “sets and mattifies for blurred pores, smoothed skin and a brightened complexion.”

7
Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer

Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer
Sephora

More than 39,000 Sephora shoppers have added the Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer (on sale for $39) to their must-buy list. The peptide formula fights early signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

8
Dae Slick Citrus Twist Hair & Body Kit

dae Slick Citrus Twist Hair + Body Kit
Sephora

On sale for $30, Dae’s Slick Citrus Twist Hair & Body Kit is your secret weapon to mastering a slick-back bun. The 3-in-1 styling cream also helps with achieving salon-quality blowouts and defined curls.

RELATED: 11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less.

9
Saie Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid

Saie Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

Now 50 percent off, Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid is available for $20. The lightweight formula holds up well in heat and humidity, and with 21 shades to choose from, finding your perfect match is easy.

10
Oliviaumma Velvety Rich Barrier Cream

OLIVIAUMMA Velvety Rich Barrier Cream for Firming and Anti-aging with 6 Types of Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

Suitable for all skin types, the Oliviaumma Velvety Rich Barrier Cream (on sale for $54) targets dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Key ingredients include ceramides, six types of hyaluronic acid, and Korean seaweed for added collagen benefits.

11
Kérastase Gloss Absolu High-Shine Anti-Frizz Shampoo

Kérastase Gloss Absolu High-Shine Anti-Frizz Shampoo for Fine to Medium Hair
Sephora

Snag Kérastase’s Gloss Absolu High-Shine Anti-Frizz Shampoo ($43) for up to 25 percent off starting on June 17. Designed to boost shine and tame flyaways, it leaves hair looking smooth, bouncy, and noticeably less frizzy.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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