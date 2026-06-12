11 Best Sephora Summer Deals on Name-Brand Beauty Products Right Now

Best Sephora summer deals on skincare, makeup, and hair care from top brands.

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Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite beauty essentials because Sephora‘s Major Summer Deals event has officially arrived. During the annual sale, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on select makeup, skincare, and hair care favorites from top brands, including Laneige, Iconic London, First Aid Beauty, and Saie. Shop the best Sephora summer deals happening right now below.

1 Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Infused with nourishing shea butter, Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm (on sale for $15) deeply hydrates while leaving lips soft, smooth, and glossy. It’s available in 11 delicious flavors, including summertime favorites like berry, mango, and grapefruit.

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2 The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors Moisturizer

If you have sensitive skin, try switching to The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors Moisturizer (on sale for $10). The fragrance-free gel formula is super lightweight and gentle on skin, and delivers instant hydration with a blend of amino acids and skin-supporting ingredients.

3 First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub (on sale for $23) is formulated with 10 percent alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which is known for its exfoliating properties. Designed to target keratosis pilaris and other texture concerns, it buffs away dead skin cells for softer, more even-looking skin.

4 Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer

Achieve sunkissed-skin without spending hours in the sun with help of the Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer (on sale for $14). The medium-coverage bronzer can be mixed with your foundation or moisturizer for a dewy, tan glow.

5 Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

Spray the Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence (on sale for $30) at the end of your morning skincare routine for a glimmery finish, then do another spritz at night for extra hydration. It’s designed to minimize the appearance of pores, while treating dark spots and dry skin.

6 Sephora Collection Blur It Loose Setting Powder

I spotted this Blur It Loose Setting Powder from the Sephora Collection for just $8—a whopping 50 percent off. As one of the final steps in your makeup routine, it “sets and mattifies for blurred pores, smoothed skin and a brightened complexion.”

7 Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer

More than 39,000 Sephora shoppers have added the Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer (on sale for $39) to their must-buy list. The peptide formula fights early signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

8 Dae Slick Citrus Twist Hair & Body Kit

On sale for $30, Dae’s Slick Citrus Twist Hair & Body Kit is your secret weapon to mastering a slick-back bun. The 3-in-1 styling cream also helps with achieving salon-quality blowouts and defined curls.

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9 Saie Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid

Now 50 percent off, Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid is available for $20. The lightweight formula holds up well in heat and humidity, and with 21 shades to choose from, finding your perfect match is easy.

10 Oliviaumma Velvety Rich Barrier Cream

Suitable for all skin types, the Oliviaumma Velvety Rich Barrier Cream (on sale for $54) targets dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Key ingredients include ceramides, six types of hyaluronic acid, and Korean seaweed for added collagen benefits.

11 Kérastase Gloss Absolu High-Shine Anti-Frizz Shampoo

Snag Kérastase’s Gloss Absolu High-Shine Anti-Frizz Shampoo ($43) for up to 25 percent off starting on June 17. Designed to boost shine and tame flyaways, it leaves hair looking smooth, bouncy, and noticeably less frizzy.