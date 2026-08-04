11 Marshalls Fall Lamps That Look Expensive When Lit 

Upgrade your space for the season with these chic, affordable lighting finds from Marshalls.

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The right lighting can completely change the feel of a room, especially as the days get shorter and cozy season begins. Marshalls continues to be a go-to destination for quality, yet affordable, home decor, and its lamp selection is no exception. From sculptural glass bases to textured ceramics and marble accents, these finds bring warmth, style, and high-end vibes to your space without the luxury price tag.

1 Fluted Glass Table Lamp

Fluted glass has become an interior favorite thanks to its classic texture and ability to soften light. This Fluted Glass Table Lamp looks elegant whether it’s switched on or off, making it a lovely addition to living rooms, bedrooms, or entryways.

2 Glass Table Lamp With Velvet Shade

A velvet shade instantly gives any lamp a more luxurious look. Paired with its glass base, this Glass Table Lamp With Velvet Shade creates a warm glow that’s perfect for adding ambiance to a bedside table or reading corner.

3 Filigree Table Lamp

Intricate filigree detailing gives this lamp the look of a boutique find. Once lit, the Filigree Table Lamp design adds depth and character to the room, making it a beautiful accent for living rooms, bedrooms, and more.

4 Destiny Ceramic Table Lamps

Matching lamps can instantly make a room feel more put together and properly styled. This set of Destiny Ceramic Table Lamps works beautifully on nightstands, end tables, and more, creating a balanced look.

5 Shaped Ceramic Oversized LED Rechargeable Lamp

Cordless lighting offers flexibility without sacrificing style. This Shaped Ceramic Oversized LED Rechargeable Lamp combines a sculptural base with everyday convenience, making it simple to add soft lighting anywhere.

6 Glass Shade Task Floor Lamp

The right floor lamp can brighten dark corners while adding height and dimension to your space. This Glass Shade Task Floor Lamp pairs a classic frame with a glass shade, creating focused light.

7 Metal Touch Control Task Lamp

Modern convenience meets clean design with this Metal Touch Control Task Lamp. Its compact footprint makes it a smart choice for desks and bedside tables, while the streamlined metal finish fits into almost any style.

8 Glass Table Lamp With Shaped Shade

This Table Lamp With Shaped Shade makes a statement without overwhelming a space. The shade adds a special touch while helping create a soft glow that complements cozy fall evenings inside.

9 Ceramic Reactive Wave Table Lamp

Reactive glaze finishes make every ceramic piece feel a little more unique, and this Ceramic Reactive Wave Table Lamp is no exception. The textured wave design adds subtle movement while creating a warm glow that’s perfect for fall decorating.

10 Bath And Vanity Chelsea 4 Bar Light

Updating bathroom lighting can dramatically change the feel of the entire space. This Bath And Vanity Chelsea 4 Bar Light delivers a clean look that feels much more expensive than its price point while providing plenty of light.

11 Marble Lars Table Lamp

Marble accents seem to never go out of style, and this Marble Lars Table Lamp brings that classic elegance into any space. The base and shape make it look like a high end investment piece, while the soft light creates an inviting feel.