7 Best New Dollar General Fall Porch Finds Under $10

Dollar General’s new fall porch decor includes signs, wreaths, and more.

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Ready to swap out those nautical striped pillows and wicker accents for pumpkin porch signs, hay bales, and scarecrows? Here’s a sneak peek at the fall porch finds arriving at Dollar General this week. Best of all, everything is under $10, so you’ll still have plenty left in the budget for the most important fall purchase: Halloween candy.

1 Porch Board Signs

These wooden porch signs bring charm to any front entry. Available in “Give Thanks” and “Welcome” styles for $5 each, each sign can be leaned against your home or hung using the attached hooks, making it easy to decorate without leaving holes or marks behind.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Fall Finds Under $5.

2 Over-Door Wreath Hanger

The Over-Door Wreath Hanger ($3) lets you display wreaths, garland, and swags in seconds, with no nails or damage to your door. And if you need inspiration, Dollar General also carries a variety of faux autumn wreaths to choose from.

3 “Hello Fall” Wooden Sign

The “Hello Fall” Wooden Sign ($5) is technically a lazy Susan for the kitchen or dining table, but it works just as well as seasonal decor elsewhere. Tuck it into your plants or use it on a front porch table for snacks and drinks during morning coffee dates or sunset happy hours with friends.

4 Hanging Door Decor

If wreaths aren’t your thing, try one of these wooden fall signs instead. A creative alternative, the “Fall is in the Air” Sign and “Welcome” Pumpkin Sign can be pinned to doors, posts, window frames, and mailboxes. At only $1 apiece, you may as well take home both.

5 “Fall” Ladder

Small-space friendly, this “Fall” Ladder ($3) brings a cozy autumn feel to your home and can be neatly tucked into bare corners. Wrap it with twinkle lights or faux garland, or style it with pumpkins and hay bales to create an easy seasonal display.

6 Sitting Scarecrow Dolls

Who said all scarecrows are scary? The Sitting Girl Scarecrow Doll and Sitting Boy Scarecrow Doll bring a playful presence to your fall setup and can be perched on hay bales, rocking chairs, or tables. Complete your porch display with these matching Scarecrow Window Clings for just $1.

7 Beaded Pumpkin Wall Decor

If you prefer a more understated look, this Beaded Pumpkin Wall Decor ($5) offers a more elevated take on fall decorating. It’s a great option for anyone who wants seasonal decor without sayings or that feels tied specifically to Halloween or Thanksgiving.