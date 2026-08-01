7 Best New Five Below Fall Finds Under $5

Affordable fall decor and Halloween finds are arriving at Five Below.

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Did someone say…pumpkin spice lattes? We’re finally getting a break from the summer heat, and with September right around the corner, all we can think about is apple picking, cozy sweaters, changing leaves, and everything pumpkin-flavored. And it seems like Five Below is in the fall spirit, too. The retailer has started rolling out its seasonal inventory, so we rounded up the seven best early fall picks you can already snag for under $5.

1 Ghost Serving Bowl

Feed your guests char-boo-terie board snacks, monster meatballs, and mummy pigs in a blanket in this spooky Ghost Serving Bowl ($4). You can also fill it with your favorite Halloween candy (candy corn for me please!), or simply use it as a decorative accent on the entryway table for your wallet and keys.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15.

2 Spider Leg Taper Candle Holders

Take your tablescape to creepy-crawly new heights with these Spider Leg Taper Candle Holders (two-piece set for $4). Pair them with Halloween icon taper candles, or keep with white, black, purple, or orange for a hauntingly chic display.

3 LED Ghost Figurine

This LED Ghost Figurine ($4) looks delightfully spooky whether it’s lit up or sitting unlit on display. Its compact size makes it simple to tuck onto a shelf, mantel, or side table without having to rearrange your existing decor, and it’s just as easy to pack away once the season is over.

4 Decorative Felt Pumpkins

Scatter these Decorative Felt Pumpkins (six pack for $3) throughout your home, whether it’s on the mantle, bookshelves, countertops, or accent tables. The set includes a mix of sizes in classic Halloween colors: black, orange, and white.

5 Fuzzy Fall Socks

Nothing says cozy season like a pair of Fuzzy Fall Socks. Choose from a variety of Halloween-inspired designs featuring black cats, jack-o’-lanterns, witch hats, ghosts, and more. A pair costs $3, though standard (non-fuzzy) Halloween crew socks are also available for even less.

6 Skeleton Chip & Dip Tray

Another festive find for your fall happy hours and pumpkin carving parties, this Skeleton Chip & Dip Tray ($4) is perfect for serving guacamole or queso with tortilla chips. You can also turn it into a hummus and veggie platter or a fruit medley bowl.

7 Witch Hat Decor

Complete your fall tablescape setup with this Witch Hat Decor ($3) as the centerpiece. You can also suspend it from the ceiling with an invisible string for a floating, spellbinding effect, or wear it while passing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.