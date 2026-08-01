11 Best New Dollar Tree Wall Decor and Frame Finds Under $1.50

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree wall decor and frame finds under $1.50, from mirrors to floating shelves.

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Dollar Tree has a knack for turning small purchases into easy home refreshes. A blank wall, empty shelf, or forgotten corner can get a new look without requiring a major decorating budget or a weekend-long project. Their latest wall decor and frame finds show how much style can come from just a few dollars. From simple photo displays to seasonal accents and space-saving wall-mounted shelves, these under-$1.50 picks make it easier to add personality to any room without overspending.

1 Rectangular Beveled Mirror

A small mirror can instantly add brightness and dimension to a space, and this rectangular beveled design brings a polished touch for just a few coins. Use it in an entryway, bedroom, or gallery wall arrangement for an easy decorative update. It’s $1.50.

2 Special Moments 4×6 Black Photo Frame

Classic black frames never go out of style, making this 4×6 option a simple way to display favorite photos, artwork, or prints. Its clean design works well on desks, shelves, or a coordinated photo wall. Shop it at Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

3 Floating Shelf

Floating shelves offer a practical way to add storage and display space without taking up floor room. This affordable option can hold small plants, candles, collectibles, or seasonal decorations. It’s $1.50.

4 Special Moments 4×6 Classic Matte Picture Frame

For shoppers who prefer a softer, more understated look, this matte picture frame provides a simple backdrop for everyday memories. Place it on a nightstand, bookshelf, or gallery wall for an easy finishing touch. It’s just $1.25.

5 Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf With Rope

This hanging shelf adds a little character to empty wall space while offering room for lightweight decor pieces. The rope detail gives it a casual feel that works well in bedrooms, offices, or cozy corners. At $1.50, you can’t beat the value for the price.

6 Halloween Wooden Frame Decor

Seasonal decorating doesn’t have to mean spending a lot, and this wood-framed Halloween wall art brings a festive accent to fall displays. The cute-spooky assorted ghost designs add a playful touch to shelves, mantels, or entryway tables. Find it at Dollar Tree for just $1.50.

7 Gold Framed Chalk Board

A chalkboard is a useful addition for kitchens, home offices, or family spaces where reminders and notes need a dedicated spot. The gold frame on this one gives this practical piece a decorative upgrade. Get yours for just $1.25.

8 Clear Gel Covered Decorative Canvas Prints

Small canvas prints can bring artwork and texture into a room without a large commitment. These decorative landscape prints are an easy choice for filling small wall spaces or adding variety to a shelf display. The clear gel covered decorative canvas prints cost $1.50.

9 Special Moments 4×4 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame

This wooden photo frame adds a handcrafted detail with its beaded border, giving displayed photos a warmer feel. It works well for small snapshots, family pictures, or decorative prints around the home. This beaded photo frame costs $1.25.

10 Halloween Felt Jointed Figures

These felt Halloween figures make a cheerful seasonal addition to doors, walls, or party decorations. With assorted characters available, they offer an inexpensive way to bring some holiday personality into a room. $1.50.

11 Special Moments 4×6 Arch Photo Frame

The arched shape gives this photo frame a slightly different look from traditional rectangular designs. It can add variety to a collection of framed photos while still keeping the display simple and affordable. The 4×6 arch photo frame costs $1.25.