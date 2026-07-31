Shop 11 new Dollar Tree finds in August, from Golden Girls lipgloss to fall decor.

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Can you believe it is already August? I can’t. I’m actually in disbelief that summer is flying by so fast. If you want to be jolted into reality, head on over to Dollar Tree. The dollar store is stocked with so many amazing end-of-summer finds. From fall decorations and winter crafts to back-to-school goodies, you will find some great products if you make a trip today. What should you shop for to get the best items before they sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds hitting shelves in August.

1 Golden Girls Lipgloss

Dollar Tree is famous for kitschy finds. Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the beauty collaboration nobody saw coming: Golden Girl’s lipgloss! “WOW $1.25 FIND!!! 👵🏻😍💋 Thank you for being a friend … golden girls have landed their own lipgloss line at @dollartree !!! who wants to grab one of these adorable glosses?!” she captioned the post.

2 Ghost Glass Candle Holders

Dollar Tree has a ton of new Halloween merchandise hitting stores daily. Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the cutest little candle holders with a handle. “SPOOKY $1 FIND SPOTTED 👻 Omg! we have a brand new ghostie glass at @dollartree this year for halloween! who needs one?!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Name Brand Beauty, Including Kristen Ess

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about name brand beauty finds, which includes Kristen Ess haircare. “WOW NAME BRAND FIND 😍

How awesome is this new @dollartree find from our fave hair gal kristen ess?! This will work on blonde 👱🏻‍♀️ hair girls to give a cute pink temporary tint!” she captioned a post.

4 Lots of New Fall Decor

There is a lot of new fall decor hitting Dollar Tree. Ashley Nicole Life shared a few of her top picks. “It’s HERE! I love me some @dollartree Halloween Decor and crafts always find some pieces to add to my decor each year. What’s your fav new item?” she captioned a post.

5 Lunchbox Wipes

There are lots of great back-to-school items all around the store, including lunchbox wipes. Liz Fenwick DIY shared a video about them. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These wipes are perfect for lunchboxes and you can write a note on the pack!” she captioned the post.

6 Press On Nails

My daughter loves press-on nails. You aren’t going to find a better deal than at Dollar Tree. “Dollar Tree Find! I’ll be doing a video of my entire haul soon—I’m so excited to share everything. They’re definitely outside of my comfort zone because of the length, but I decided to try something different. They are sooooo cuteeee!!” an influencer shared.

7 Christmas Crafts

Perkins on Parkway shared about some amazing Christmas crafts. “CRAFTmas in July day 4!!! the nice thing about sourcing your supplies from the Dollar tree is that they are very inexpensive RIP the days when it used to only cost one dollar lol. The bad thing is is that the good stuff is gonna sell out super quick, so you better be shopping early on in the season!” they captioned the post.

8 So Much Makeup

Shannon Shortcake shared her Dollar Tree Haul, which included lots of great makeup and cosmetics. “One of my favorite Dollar Tree Hauls in a minute! So much new makeup I had been looking for!! Lots of fun stuff!” she captioned the post. “I’m so excited about that two in one blush lip balm I have to try it!!!!” a follower commented.

9 Faux Fall Florals

If you aren’t buying faux flowers at Dollar Tree, you are missing out. There are tons of new fall options hitting the store, and they look so much more expensive than $1.75. “New at #dollartreefinds! Run to get them before there gone,” an influencer captioned a post.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 A Jewelry Box DIY

There are so many DIYs you can make out of Dollar Tree clear plastic organizing items. One DIY influencer even made a jewelry box out of two. “I Bought 2 Dollar Tree Items and Turned Them Into a Beautiful Jewelry Box,” they captioned the post.

11 And, Tons of Back-to-School Supplies

And, if you don’t want to spend lots of money on back-to-school supplies, run to Dollar Tree now. So many people, including teachers, are sharing about the unbeatable prices on everything from pens and pencils to notebooks and binders. Get these items and more at your local Dollar Tree.