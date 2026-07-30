11 Best New Cracker Barrel Wall Decor Finds Under $25

Affordable wall decor finds that add farmhouse charm and seasonal style.

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Spring decorating often gets the spotlight, but Cracker Barrel’s newest wall decor proves there are plenty of affordable ways to refresh blank walls all year long. From colorful florals to farmhouse-inspired accents and early fall favorites, these budget-friendly pieces make it easy to swap in something new without committing to a major makeover. Better yet, every pick on this list comes in under $25. Whether you’re filling an empty hallway, adding charm to an entryway, or giving a gallery wall a fresh focal point, these new arrivals deliver plenty of personality at wallet-friendly prices.

1 Glass Cardinal Wall Hanging

A bright red cardinal, perched on a twig, brings cheerful color to any room. This decorative stained glass hanging catches natural light beautifully, making it a great fit for a sunny window or a wall that could use an extra pop of color. It’s $14.99.

2 Pumpkin Wall Frame

If you’re already counting down to sweater weather, this framed pumpkin design offers an easy seasonal update. Its rustic finish blends nicely with farmhouse and country-inspired interiors while adding a festive touch without overwhelming the space. Shop it now for $19.99.

3 Glass Pumpkins Wall Hanging

This colorful, harvest-themed wall hanging combines autumn pumpkins with a stained-glass effect for a display that stands out day or night. Hang it near a window to let the colors shine, or use it as part of a larger seasonal arrangement. It’s $24.99.

4 Metal Floral Wall Decor

Delicate metal blooms create texture without adding visual clutter in this botanical wall decor piece. The sculptural design works well above a console table, bed, or fireplace, offering an easy way to bring dimension to a flat wall. Pick one up for just $19.99.

5 Magnolia Flower Wall Decor

Inspired by classic Southern magnolias, this floral accent delivers understated charm with soft petals and graceful styling. It pairs easily with neutral color palettes while adding a natural focal point to smaller spaces. And, at just $12.99, you can make a gallery wall inspired by a whole bouquet.

6 Flower Petal Wall Decor

Bold layered petals give this decorative piece plenty of visual movement. Whether displayed on its own or mixed into a gallery wall, it introduces a playful floral element that works beyond spring. This striking, oversized accent is priced at just $24.99.

7 Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor

Soft hydrangea blooms make this framed artwork an easy choice for bedrooms, bathrooms, or cozy reading nooks. The gentle palette creates a calming atmosphere while complementing both vintage and modern farmhouse décor. It’s $14.99.

8 House Shape Wall Decor

With its charming house silhouette, this decorative accent adds warmth to entryways, kitchens, or family spaces. The simple design makes it easy to blend with existing décor while bringing subtle farmhouse appeal. Lovely, understated, and only $24.99.

9 Black Metal Key Hanging

For something that looks like it came straight from the antique store (or your great-grandmother’s attic) go for this decorative key hanging. This is the kind of detail that gives an older house a sense of mystery and history—all for just $12.99.

10 Hydrangea Wall Decor

Florals are never the wrong answer, and this dimensional hydrangea design offers a fresh botanical touch without requiring a frame. Its layered construction gives the flowers extra depth, making it a standout addition to living rooms or hallways. $17.99.

11 In This House Wall Decor

Warm, welcoming sentiments never go out of style, and this sign brings an uplifting message to shared family spaces: “In this house, we gather, give and grow.” Hang it in a kitchen, mudroom, or entryway to add a personal finishing touch to your home, and spend just $19.99.