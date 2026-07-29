Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel vintage decor finds under $15, from block signs to candles.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things about shopping in the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, in addition to the fact that the majority of the items look like they cost a lot more than they actually are? There are also a lot of them that look vintage or spark nostalgia, like you could have gotten them in an antique store. If you want items that ooze charm and don’t look mass-produced, but also don’t want to spend a fortune, we have got you covered. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel vintage and nostalgic decor finds under $15.

1 A Turntable Inspired Air Freshener

Who needs a boring old air freshener when Cracker Barrel is selling this Record Player Car Freshener Starter Set for $9.99. “Really cute but I wish there were more scent options,” a shopper writes, adding that its really cool how the record spins when the air is on.”

2 A Harvest Wall Sign

The new Harvest collection, an autumn-inspired collection with lots of pumpkins and gourds, is an instant favorite with Cracker Barrel shoppers. There is even wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign, which has an inspirational message on it for $9.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

3 Farm Animal Figurines

Did you get these farm animal figurines at a vintage shop or Cracker Barrel? There are tons of adorable little figurines for decorating tabletops, shelves, fireplace mantels, and more, including the Sheep Figurine and Cow Figurine, just $14.99 each.

4 A Cow Milk Pitcher

On my last shopping trip to the store, I spotted this white ceramic cow creamer pitcher, which honestly looked so vintage and quaint. It is just as decorative as it is functional. Cream or milk pours from the spout. I can’t believe it is priced at $12.99.

5 A Faux Marble Bowl on Major Sale

Nobody will know this Faux Marble Decorative Bowl isn’t real marble nor that it isn’t vintage. It is on major sale for $14 down from $34.99, and will likely sell out fast.

6 A Route 66 Block Sign

Does it get any more nostalgic than Route 66? This Route 66 Wood Block Sign is on clearance for $7.79 and features a sweet, old-fashioned painting with tons of old cars and motorcycles.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

7 Another Distressed Sign

This Hoarding Block Sign for $5.99 is perfectly distressed with major vintage vibes. “It’s not really hoarding if your stuff is cool” is the message. It makes a fun conversation starter when you have guests over.

8 Fall Candles

Fall candle scents are always nostalgia-inducing. This DW 11.4 Oz. Gardyn Pumpkin and Clove Candle, $14.99, is a pumpkin-and-clove scented candle that promises up to 55 hours of burn. Think “harvest pumpkin swirls with velvety vanilla and sweet buttercream highlights infused with shimmering cinnamon, golden nutmeg, and aromatic allspice with hints of clove,” the description reads.

9 Squirrel Salt and Pepper Shakers

Salt and pepper shakers are among Cracker Barrel’s most vintage-inspired collectible items. Many shoppers display the beautiful glass items on shelves as decorations. This Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set is a new fall product, selling for $12.99.

10 Iron Candlesticks

Cracker Barrel candlesticks, available in a variety of sizes and colors, are a great deal and look so vintage. This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is a dark, old-fashioned iron shade with a twisted stick. It costs just $14.99

11 A Hydrangea Painting

Another distressed piece of wall art that looks vintage? This Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor framed in white is one of the best deals in the store for $14.99. The art piece is so bougie for the price. The frame is very farmhouse-feeling.