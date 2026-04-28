Shop 11 Cracker Barrel store finds shoppers love, from Snoopy blow molds to chic dresses.

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If you aren’t shopping at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you are missing out. Sure, the food is usually the main attraction at Cracker Barrel. But the attached store is so much fun to shop in as well. Now you don’t even have to drive to the brick-and-mortar store to shop the kitschy merchandise, as so many of the items are available online. What are the hottest products of the moment, ranging from clothes to decorations? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel store finds shoppers can’t get enough of.

1 Foodie Glitter Globes

Attention all foodies! Cracker Barrel has so many gourmet glitter globes in the collection this spring and summer. I am obsessed with the Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99 and the Ice Cream Glitter Globe for $31.99. Both are so much fun and will attracts lots of attention.

2 The Most Fabulous Frocks

There are so many gorgeous new dresses, including the Deep Teal with Pink Midi Dress, a 100% cotton dress that features a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered skirt, creating a romantic look for just $59.99. “I’ve gotten into being more particular about the fabric of clothing I wear so anytime I can find something that is truly 100% cotton, I am loving it,” writes a shopper.

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3 A Snoopy Blow Mold

There are tons of new Snoopy items at Cracker Barrel, including the red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold, on sale for $49.99. It is the perfect July 4th decoration. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

4 Watermelon and Strawberry Infant Outfits

Cracker Barrel has the most adorable food-themed outfits for babies, including the Infant Watermelon Knit Colorblock Bloomer Dress for $24.99. If you prefer strawberries, then dress up your baby in this equally adorable Infant Petal Strawberry Romper and Hat Set with “berry-inspired charm.” The brightly colored romper with a leafy petal neckline and a matching hat is available in sizes 3 to 18 months for $26.99.

5 Coca-Cola Wall Art

Coca-Cola screams Americana summer. This Coke Bottle Neon Sign, $59.99, is such a fun wall decoration. The classic bottle lights up a room and is perfect for a kitchen, basement, game room, man cave, or retro-themed space.

6 A Chic Denim Dress

This Blue Denim Dress is a chic, elevated basic that you will wear all summer long, as it is figure-flattering and versatile. This would look amazing any time of the year, but especially Memorial Day with the addition of patriotic accessories. Get it for $49.99 in sizes small to XXL.

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7 Animal-Themed Planters

Cracker Barrel has some great outdoor and gardening needs, including eccentric animal planters. How cute is this Sea Turtle Planter for $49.99? “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.” The Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, is also clever and eccentric. It includes three places for plants and also a front dish for water. It is made out of iron.

8 Unique Salt and Pepper Sets

Cute salt and pepper shakers alert! This Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set features a black-and-yellow lab with shades on, and you can get it for $12.99. This Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set on sale for under $10 is also so cute and a great gift for the cook in your life.

9 A Patriotic Snoopy Shirt

There are so many patriotic-spirited items this season at Cracker Barrel. In addition to red, white, and blue home decor, the store is carrying many clothing items that will take you through all the American holidays, Memorial Day through Labor Day. How cute is this Snoopy Patriotic Tie-Dye Tee for $19.99?

10 A Caterpillar Blow Mold

The Caterpillar Blow Mold is also a great decoration on sale for $39.99. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is also amazing. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet, too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

11 And, a Tiered White Dress

The women’s clothing selection at Cracker Barrel this season is so impressive. I love the Embroidered Smocked Waist White Dress, $54.99, which definitely looks like a designer dress from an exclusive boutique with a flowy, tiered silhouette and textured finish.