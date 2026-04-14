Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals, from strawberry glitter globes to flamingo decor.

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When was the last time you stepped into a Cracker Barrel store? Sure, the restaurant has the most delicious chicken n’ dumplins, but the old country-themed store? The current selection of merchandise hitting stores for spring and summer is beyond amazing. Items are selling out fast, including the newest blow molds and glitter globes, kitchen accessories, and artwork. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals flying off shelves right now.

1 Rooster Wall Art

There are lots of “cock-a-doodle-do” inspired items in the new chicken collection. This Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99, has been a hit with shoppers. The canvas features a striking rooster design and is framed beautifully. It looks like a real painting that you would buy at a boutique.

2 A Lemon Painting

Citrus-themed decorations are all over the store, including wall art. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor, both $14.99, are a great option for anywhere in the house, especially the kitchen.

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3 A Gorgeous Marble Cutting Board

Looking for other buzz-worthy items in the new bee collection? I am obsessed with the Marble Beehive Cutting Board, $29.99, which blends natural elegance with functional design. It features a unique beehive motif carved into smooth marble, and is perfect for prepping, serving, or displaying cheeses and charcuterie.

4 And, Lots of Berry Items Too

Berries are also plentiful all over the store. My favorite piece is this Ceramic Strawberry Vase, $24.99. Your flowers will look so gorgeous popping out of it. They also show it with strawberry plants in it, so it could make a good planter for your indoor berries.

5 The New Western Collection

I love Western-themed items, and there is a new Western collection at Cracker Barrel worth investing in. This Long Live Cowgirls Block Sign is just $12.99 and adds western and rustic charm to your wall.

6 Floral Rhinestone Sandals

Cracker Barrel has some really adorable spring and summer sandals this season. I came across this pair of Floral Rhinestone Comfort Sandals for just $29.99, and now I am obsessed. I love the color, style, and embellishments, as well as the low price.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, a Strawberry Glitter Globe

The spring and summer glitter globe selection is leveled up this season. Playing on the berry theme, this Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99 is so attention-grabbing. One of Cracker Barrel’s trademark decorations that rotates seasonally, the fruit-inspired design joins the likes of the Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99.

8 Subhead Goes Right Here

The Deja Moo 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99, is an incredibly popular item right now and a great gift for a teacher. “I’ve heard this bull before,” reads the hand-wash-only mug. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” writes Cracker Barrel.

9 And, Flamingo Decor

The flamingo collection is flapping its wings at Cracker Barrel just in time for summer. I love this Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake, $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99.

10 And a Ginger Jar Glitter Globe

This Floral Vase Glitter Globe, $49.99, is going to sell out fast. Once all the Grandmillennial peeps spot it, they will go wild over the blue-and-white ginger jar-looking piece. Your friends are going to ask where you got it and be shocked when you tell them.

11 And, This Flower Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel is dropping new spring and summer blow molds, including the Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99.”This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.