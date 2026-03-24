Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel spring finds, from bee planters to blue-and-white decor.

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Can you believe it’s finally spring? After one of the longest-feeling winters in history, the coldest season ended over the weekend. It is already feeling like spring in Pennsylvania, with my daffodils in full bloom and all the trees starting to bud. It also feels like Spring at your local Cracker Barrel store, where loads of warm-weather merchandise and inspired decorations are hitting shelves. What should you shop for now that warmer weather is on the way? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves this spring.

1 A Tropical Lamp

Bring the tropics into your home with a fun little lighting fixture. The Fabric Fern Accent Light, $24.99, features a colorful, eye-catching tropical print that casts a warm, inviting glow, transforming a dark room into a tropical paradise.

2 An Ice Cream Glitter Globes

If you are a regular Cracker Barrel shopper, you are well aware that glitter globes are one of its trademark decorations. Every season, new designs pop up. One of the newest is this Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99, which my 10-year-old daughter would describe as “preppy.”

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3 A Photo Clock

The Black Photo Frame Clock features a sleek black frame with spaces to showcase your favorite photos and simultaneously tells time. It is a great gift idea at $99.99. “I love this clock!! Looks perfect with my decor even though I have a small apartment. Just purchased a second one to send to my son in UK as a house warming gift,” a shopper writes.

4 A Bee Adorned Planter

There are so many buzz-worthy items in Cracker Barrel’s bee collection. The Bee Terra Cotta Flower Pot, $24.99, is the most people planter for the season. The rustic, durable, and beautiful pot is great for indoor plants and outdoor plants.

5 And, the New Western Collection

The new Western collection at Cracker Barrel brings the “yee haw” spirit into your home. I love this Long Live Cowgirls Block Sign for $12.99. It’s also a great gift for a cowgirl in your life.

6 The Citrus Collection Is Divine

There is an abundance of citrus-themed decorations at Cracker Barrel. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor are both $14.99, and are just two of the fruity items that shoppers are snapping up fast.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, This Light Up Flamingo

One of the first items from Cracker Barrel’s summer collection is this Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake for $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99, the perfect accompaniment.

8 A Flower Blow Mold

Another trademark Cracker Barrel item category that gets refreshed seasonally? Blow molds. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is a hit with shoppers. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

9 A Strawberry Vase

The new berry collection, including this Ceramic Strawberry Vase, is super juicy. Your faux or real flowers will look so pretty in the glass vase, just $24.99.

10 A Marble Cutting Board Shaped Like a Beehive

The Marble Beehive Cutting Board is such a bougie find for $29.99. Another item from the bee collection, it blends natural elegance with functional design, featuring a unique beehive motif carved into smooth marble. use it for prepping, serving, or displaying cheeses and charcuterie.

11 And, the New Blue-and-White Collection

Bring the blue-and-white aesthetic to your home with Cracker Barrel. The new collection includes this Blue Ceramic Bow Wall Decor ($24.99), a Ceramic Square Decorative Jar ($24.99), and a Blue Floral Photo Frame ($24.99). Each is timeless and will look great in your home.