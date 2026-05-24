11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Dollar General kitchen finds under $15, from a glass beverage dispenser to Pyrex.

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Dollar General’s kitchen section has every aspect of cooking covered, from glass serveware and food storage essentials to table accessories at a price point you’ll be happy to spend. This week’s collection includes a 1.5-gallon glass beverage dispenser with a spigot, a printed wooden lazy Susan, a Pyrex glass container, a 3-tier bamboo riser, and a printed butter dish with a spreader, and more—all under $15, most under $10. Here are 11 kitchen finds worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Diamond Embossed Small Transparent Glass Bowl

Diamond embossing on glass gives it the visual weight of something considerably more expensive—the faceted texture catches light the way crystal does. These diamond embossed transparent glass bowls come in two assorted colors and are $1 each

2 Embossed Palm Tree Glass Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Some summer drinkware disappears from shelves once people spot them. Case in point: this set of embossed palm tree glass tumblers, which comes with a lid, a straw, and two color options for just $3.

3 Large Serving Tray

Backyard barbecues, living room snack spreads, breakfast in bed—a good serving tray handles all of it without complaint. This large serving tray is $8 and ready for whatever the summer schedule throws at it.

4 True Living 12-Cup Nonstick Muffin Pan

Nonstick coatings degrade with time, but most people replace muffin pans far less often than they should. At $7.50, this True Living 12-cup nonstick muffin pan makes that overdue swap completely painless (plus your family will welcome the baked goods).

5 Pyrex Simply Store 4-Cup Glass Food Storage Container with Red Lid

Pyrex at $5—that’s roughly half what this container sells for at kitchen specialty retailers. The Pyrex Simply Store 4-cup glass container is the same trusted glass food storage that’s been in American kitchens for decades, just at a better price.

6 True Living Round Jute Placemat

The True Living round jute placemat brings natural texture to a table setting at $2.25 per piece—a full set costs less than a single placemat at most home stores. At Dollar General, you’ll find four of these for under $10, making them a verified steal.

7 3-Tier Bamboo Riser

No installation, immediate payoff—this 3-tier bamboo riser turns a single shelf’s worth of storage into three, handles spices, mugs, or pantry staples equally well, and costs just $4.50. The most useful item under $5 in this week’s drop, it’s basically a no-brainer .

8 Farm Theme Mug

At $2.25, this is the morning coffee upgrade that costs less than the drink itself. These farm theme mugs come in assorted designs and are charming enough to leave on an open shelf between uses rather than buried in a cabinet.

9 Transparent Tree Embossed Glass Beverage Dispenser with Spigot—1.5 Gallon

Glass construction, tree embossing, a working spigot, three color options, 1.5 gallons of capacity—this tree embossed glass beverage dispenser is $12 and the strongest find in this week’s drop. Fill it with lemonade or infused water to make any outdoor gathering look catered.

10 Round Printed Wooden Lazy Susan Tray

Whatever’s in your cabinet—condiments, oils, small kitchen items—this round printed wooden lazy Susan makes everything accessible from every angle, no reaching across the table required. It comes in two designs and works equally well on a dining table, a kitchen counter, or inside a cabinet. It’s $8.

11 Printed Butter Dish with Spreadert

A printed butter dish and spreader set for $6 total: it’s the kind of detail that makes a table feel more set, and it genuinely keeps your butter fresher. The neat lemon print means you can leave it on your counter without contributing clutter, and the handy spreader holder means you’ll never spend time looking for a utensil.