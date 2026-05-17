11 Best New Dollar General Wall Decor Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Dollar General wall decor finds this week, from metal butterflies to oval mirrors.

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Dollar General may not always be your first stop for decor. But just because their home section isn’t flashy doesn’t mean you can’t find great new additions to your space. The current wall decor drop serves as a reminder that a tight budget doesn’t have to mean bare walls. This week’s selection covers metal wall art, mirrors, frames, a memo board, a wall shelf with hooks, and a plant bracket—most of it priced under $8, with nothing topping $15. Ready to finish your space with something that feels special (without overspending)? Here are 11 wall decor finds worth grabbing this week.

1 Metal Flower-Shaped Wall Decor

Metal flower wall decor has been a consistent home trend, and Dollar General’s version brings that botanical wall art aesthetic in at $6. This metal flower-shaped wall decor comes in assorted colors—the kind of find worth picking up multiples of for a gallery wall arrangement.

2 True Living Hanging Icon Wall Decor—6 Count

Six hanging wall decor pieces for $4.50 is the kind of math that makes refreshing a wall feel completely low-stakes. This True Living hanging icon wall decor set comes in butterfly and dragonfly styles and gives enough pieces to create a small cluster arrangement or spread across a room.

3 Ribbon Hanging Memo Board

A ribbon memo board keeps photos, notes, and small mementos displayed and organized without requiring any frames or pushpins. This ribbon hanging memo board from Dollar General comes in two colorways—pink and blue—and works in a bedroom, an office, or a kids’ room. At $7.50, it’s one of the more functional finds in this week’s drop.

4 Animal Welcome Sign Decor

A fun welcome sign can strike a balance between functional entryway decor and personality—more specific than a plain “welcome” sign, charming enough to become a talking point. This animal welcome sign is a $5 front door or entryway accent that sets a tone before anyone steps inside.

5 Distressed Pewter Photo Frame—5×7

Distressed pewter has a worn, vintage quality that makes a photo feel more like a collected memory than a standard print. This 5×7 distressed pewter photo frame works on a gallery wall, a bookshelf, or a nightstand, and at $5 it’s the most accessible framing option in this week’s drop.

6 Ribbon Hanging Rectangle Wall Decor

Small hanging wall accents are one of those decor details that add warmth and texture to a wall without requiring any hardware beyond a single nail. This ribbon hanging rectangle wall decor comes in assorted styles at $2.25—genuinely one of the best value finds on this list. It would look perfect in a child’s room or nursery.

7 Encore Home Decor Wall Shelf with Hooks

A wall shelf with hooks below it pulls double duty—display space on top, hanging storage underneath for keys, bags, leashes, or accessories. This Encore wall shelf with hooks comes in assorted styles and is the most functional piece in this week’s selection at $15. It’s an entryway or mudroom upgrade that doesn’t require a trip to a specialty home store.

8 Hanging Metal Butterfly Decor

Metal butterfly wall hangings bring movement and lightness to a wall in a way that flat prints can’t—the dimensional metal construction gives them depth and shadow when lit. This hanging metal butterfly decor comes in colors—blue and green—and costs just $4.50. That makes it easy to pick up a few for a layered arrangement.

9 Oval Frame Mirror

A framed mirror is one of those small wall accents that makes a space feel larger and more finished in a snap. This oval frame mirror comes in assorted frame finishes at $3.75—a near-impossible price for a framed mirror anywhere else.

10 White Wall-Mounted Plant Bracket—6 Inch

This next item might look like an uninspiring piece of hardware, but imagine all of the stunning plants that you could hang from it. A wall-mounted plant bracket turns any blank wall into a planting display, freeing up counter and floor space while adding greenery at eye level. This white 6-inch wall-mounted plant bracket is $1—the lowest price point on this list and a strong argument for picking up several.

11 Round Metal Wall Decor

You only have one chance to make a good first impression. When someone rings your doorbell, you want to greet them with the same joy and spark they’ll find inside your home. This colorful round metal wall decor with pretty flowers and butterflies comes in assorted designs at $5. It’s a flexible, affordable finishing touch for your front door or entryway wall.