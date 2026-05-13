Shop 11 new Dollar General decor finds, from cottagecore bread boxes to chic plant stands.

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If you aren’t shopping at Dollar General for home decor, you are missing out. In recent months, everyone I know has been talking about the discount store and its unbelievably cheap merchandise. The launch of the new Holly Williams collection definitely put the store on the map with influencers and design experts. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Items with “Bridgerton Vibes”

Do It On a Dime shared about decor inspired by Bridgerton. “Bridgerton Vibes…but it’s Dollar General ✨🩵 The REVEAL! You don’t need a big budget to create something beautiful! Save this for your next gathering or Mother’s Day—and if you’ve ever felt like this kind of home was out of reach… it’s not,” she wrote.

2 Patriotic Decor

Dollar General shared about all the patriotic decor hitting stores just in time for Memorial Day. “Stock up on patriotically low prices with red, white and blue finds under $5,” they wrote. The haul included tumblers, chip and dip trays, ice cream bowl sets, and more.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 The Holly Williams Line

Do It On a Dime and other influencers are still sharing about the iconic Holly Williams line, which has been super popular. “Dollar General KILLED IT! 😍✨ Have you seen the new Holly Williams Line?! Give this video a like if you want to see luxury styling,” they wrote.

4 The Best Plant Stands

Did you know that Dollar General has the best plant stands, which honestly look like they could be from a bougie boutique or plant store? Island Farmhouse shared a few great finds. “This little @Dollar General plant stand is definitely worth the $6. So many ways to style,” she wrote.

5 Fruity Finds

There are tons of fruity finds too. “Okayyy Dollar General is coming THROUGH with the summer home finds 😍☀️ So many cute decor pieces, kitchen finds, and summer vibes everywhere 👀✨ I wanted way more than I planned,” one influencer shared.

6 Tropical Decor

Who needs to go on vacation when you can bring vacation home with you? “Stop sleeping on Dollar General 👀✨ These affordable summer decor finds are actually so cute and perfect to refresh your space on a budget. Save this before your next visit!” one influencer shared.

7 Lots of Cottagecore Items

There are so many cozy home finds. “Cottagecore lovers RUN 🏃‍♀️🌿 Dollar General understood the assignment. I snagged the LAST bread box + butter dish. Check your local store. Spring refresh on a budget = YES. 💬 obsessed or passing??” an influencer wrote. The bread box is honestly amazing.

8 Everything You Need for a Garden

If you haven’t started gardening, head to Dollar General and get everything you need, from shovels to seeds. ‘Something for the green thumb. 🌿 Something for the snacker. 🍫 And something every mom will love,” the store wrote in a post.

9 And, Holly Williams Kitchen Items

Get everything you need for your kitchen and make it country chic. “This exclusive collection from singer-songwriter & entrepreneur Holly Williams looks carefully curated – because it is! Stop by your local DG to add elevated kitchenware and decor to your home today, starting at just $1,” the store wrote.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 They Even Have Sheet Sets and Pillows

Even influencer The Gingham Cottage was shocked to find gorgeous pillows and sheet sets at the store. “Home decor finds that had me doing a double take at Dollar General,” she captioned a video. “Oh I love the blue floral bird sheets,” a shopper wrote. “I got a Dolly Parton trucker from there that is beyond cute,” another added.

11 And, Everything You Need for a DIY Drink Station

Making it with Abby shared about a Dollar General drink station DIY. “Summer’s coming so I built a drink station and then headed to @dollargeneral to stock it. They already have their Stars, Stripes and Savings aisle out and I grabbed a mix of drink mixes and freezer bars that I know we’ll use all summer. BBQs, kids outside, random nights on the patio. They’ve got deals like 5 for $5 on the drink mixes and 2 for $4 on the freezer bars right now, plus some limited time flavors. Now I’ll be ready for summer BBQs and Memorial Day without having to think about it later,” she captioned a post.