Shop 11 HomeGoods new arrivals that look like Pottery Barn, from sofas to chic rugs.

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I’m not sure if you heard the news: HomeGoods is the new Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, and Restoration Hardware. Every time I visit my local store, I see so many items, ranging from large furniture pieces and area rugs to linens and small decor items that look name-brand for a fraction of the price. On my recent shopping trip over the weekend, I couldn’t believe how many Pottery Barn-worthy items I found, including outdoor furniture, the most gorgeous area rug, and dining table essentials. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 new arrivals from HomeGoods that look like Pottery Barn.

1 Clean, White Window Panels

I love Pottery Barn curtains, but they are super pricey. The minimum you will pay for a single panel is usually at least $100. There were a bunch of gorgeous options at HomeGoods, including this set of two Lauren Ralph Lauren white panels with metal rings. The set of two was just $49.99.

2 This Pretty Wicker Planter

If you are looking for an elevated-looking planter for your faux or real plants, don’t pay Pottery Barn prices. This gorgeous wicker option looks so regal and features a scalloped top. It definitely has the Pottery Barn look and feel, but costs just $59.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Table Runner

There were tons of great table dressings at my store for the new season, and many of them had that classic Pottery Barn vibe. This runner is timeless and tasteful in a blue-and-white color scheme. Get the 100 percent cotton runner for just $19.99, or pay a ton more for a name-brand alternative.

4 The Perfect White Sofa

I am obsessed with all of Pottery Barn’s perfect white sofas. I love that you can customize them in various sizes and fabrics. However, one sofa can easily cost you thousands. If you want the look for less, HomeGoods is always getting great sofas in. Right now, they have a few options, starting at just $599.99.

5 Blue Seat Cushions

Refresh your dining room chairs or barstools in the Pottery Barn look with new cushions. There were a bunch of neutral options, including cream and beige, but I loved this set of Brooks Brothers blue. And, the two-pack was just $19.99, averaging $10 a pop.

6 And, the Prettiest Placemats

I also found Pottery Barn looking placemats. This set of Waverly & Vine comes with four for just $14.99. Expect to pay that much for a single name-brand placemat. These will really elevate the look of your table, even without a tablecloth.

7 An Outdoor Swivel Chair Set

People are literally losing their minds over the outdoor furniture at HomeGoods right now. There are tons of great outdoor dining tables and chair sets, lounge sets, and little patio sets, like this one. It comes with a table and two gorgeous wicker swivel chairs. It’s from the new Martha Stewart outdoor collection, which is super reasonably priced. Get this set for $599.99.

8 An Upholostered Arm Chair

Always look for matching furniture pieces at HomeGoods. This Nautica armchair also had a matching sofa. It looks and feels high-end, and if I saw it at Pottery Barn for over $1,000, I wouldn’t be surprised. There were a few at my store for $499.99.

9 A Wood Bookshelf

Are you on the hunt for a timeless wood bookshelf? Head to HomeGoods. I loved this little piece, handcrafted and imported from India. It will look great in a bedroom or living room. And, the price is right at $179.99.

10 A Stunning Blue Area Rug

This blue area rug from Lauren Ralph Lauren is a definite find. The coastal chic floor covering is handmade out of wool and looks like a high-end or custom rug. It has all the Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily vibes for just $399.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, So Many Great Mirrors

Don’t skip the mirror aisle at HomeGoods. There were tons of gorgeous options, ranging from smaller arch mirrors to full-length and even free-standing mirrors. And, in true store fashion, the prices were shockingly low. This wood arched mirror was priced at $69.99.