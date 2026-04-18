Shop the 11 best HomeGoods spring finds, from Le Creuset dishes to Capri Blue candle dupes.

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HomeGoods is definitely not disappointing this season! The store, which sells everything from gorgeous outdoor patio furniture that looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel to name-brand kitchen gadgets, dishes, and home decor, is here to help you get ready for spring and summer in a major way. Whether you are looking to refresh your interiors or invest in a new outdoor set, you should make a run to your local store this week. What will you find, or possibly not find, if you wait too long? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods spring finds disappearing from stores right now.

1 Outdoor Glasses, Dishes, and Serving Items

HomeGoods has everything you need for outdoor entertaining this season. This includes dishes, plastic cups, serving bowls, trays, and more, all perfect for the patio and all outdoor spaces. There are lots of m,elamine options in gorgeous and fun colors and patterns for spring and summer.

2 Artwork

There are some total treasures in the wall art aisles right now. I love this bird print, which is not only gorgeous with the most perfect colors but also features natural fibers in the hand-wrapped rattan frame, giving it an elevated, expensive look. And, it’s just $29.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 An Adorable Bistro Set

This French bistro set is a near-perfect dupe of the Serena & Lily Riviera set without compromising on quality. It comes with two chairs and a little table and is perfect for your outdoor spaces. You can’t beat the price, just $199.99. The designer version will set you back close to $1,700.

4 A Capri Blue Volcano Candle Dupe

I am constantly on the hunt for Capri Blue Volcano candle dupes. I’ve spent over $100 on the large size of the amazing-smelling fragrance at Anthropologie. Never again. I found the perfect dupe that looks similar and smells identical. The single-wick version is just $7.99, and the larger one is $14.99.

5 Le Creuset Dishes

Hello Le Creuset! My store got in so many new name-brand items, not just Dutch ovens. There were plates, bowls, mugs, serving bowls, and trays, and even little egg cups. In addition to seasonal colors, there were also a bunch of white, red, and other staples, all well under retail. Just to give you an idea of the prices, the mugs were $9.99, but retail for $25.

6 Great Patio Sets at Unbeatable Prices

Patio lounge sets are so expensive, so I was shocked to find outdoor sets for $1,299.99 at HomeGoods. This outdoor Martha Stewart wicker-based lounge set comes with a loveseat, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table that opens to reveal storage. It’s even more gorgeous in person. There are other configurations to choose from.

7 Sand + Fog Fragrance Sets

Sand + Fog is one of my favorite brands at HomeGoods. I love their candles and fragrance rods, but have you tried their perfume? I scored these little gift sets of perfume, which I am going to give to the teachers as end-of-year gifts. There were a few different scents to choose from.

8 Table Cloths

I always get tablecloths at HomeGoods. My store got a new shipment of spring and summer tablecloths, and they are all stunning. My favorite one is the lemon print, of course, because I am obsessed with citrus (like everyone else) this season.

9 Rugs

I always get throw rugs at HomeGoods. They are so cheap, I don’t really care if they get ruined. This set of washable rugs looked more like a natural-fiber rug than anything else. There were several other throw rug sets to choose from in various patterns, shapes, and sizes.

10 Faux Plants

There were aisles upon aisles of faux plants, ranging from wreaths and arrangements in vases to outdoor patio plants in pots, as these hydrangeas come in planters that look like the ones I got from Crate & Barrel a few years ago. There are also lots of great plant stands if you are looking for something to put them on.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 There Was Even a Dog Shaped Topiary

Topiaries are everywhere this season. During the Easter holiday, bunny topiaries were for sale. And now that it is summer, there is this dog topiary that is so ultra-cute, it will be the talk of the neighborhood.