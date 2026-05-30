11 Best New Five Below Decor Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Five Below decor finds under $10, from a chindi rug to a rechargeable touch lamp.

Five Below’s home section is all about fun, but that doesn’t mean it lacks practicality. Right now, you’ll find a rechargeable touch lamp with three mood settings, a handwoven pink chindi rug, a boba tea LED wall light, a wall jewelry holder, and a spinning two-tier organizer—all under $10, most under $7. Whether you’re gifting a recent grad with goodies for their college dorm room, planning your first apartment, or upgrading a teenager’s bedroom, it’s a one-stop-shop for great home additions at rock bottom prices. Here are eleven finds worth knowing about at Five Below right now.

1 Spinning 2-Tier Organizer

A spinning organizer is the countertop solution that makes everything accessible without requiring any rearranging—spin it, grab what you need, spin it back. This 2-tier spinning organizer works on a desk, a bathroom counter, a kitchen surface, or inside a cabinet. It’s just $7 for something that will make any surface more functional.

2 Over-the-Door Hanging Rack

No tools, no damage, instant storage—an over-the-door rack is the organizational upgrade that requires zero commitment and delivers immediate results. This over-the-door hanging rack is $7 and the kind of find that solves a specific daily annoyance the moment it goes up. Perfect for towels, robes, coats, and more.

3 Wall Jewelry Holder

Jewelry that lives in a drawer gets tangled, forgotten, and never worn. Jewelry on a wall gets seen, chosen, and actually used. This $10 wall jewelry holder is the organizational upgrade that also functions as wall decor—two problems solved in a single purchase.

4 Channel Throw—50×60 Inch

Even the hottest summer days can give way to cool evenings. Channel knit throws have a ribbed, structured texture that reads cozier than standard fleece—the kind of blanket that looks good folded on a sofa rather than bunched in a corner. This 50×60-inch channel throw is $7 and the snuggliest find on this list by some distance.

5 Plastic Storage Bin

Storage bins are the unglamorous purchase that make every other organizational effort actually work. After all, you need somewhere to put things, and this plastic storage bin is that somewhere. At $4, you can buy several and use them all.

6 Printed Wood Handle Bin

Printed floral with a cute wood handle, this storage bin offers another take on home organization. At $5.55 it’s the storage find that doesn’t need to be hidden—leave it on a bookshelf, a bathroom counter, or a desk and it looks like it belongs.

7 Room2Room Handwoven Pink Chindi Rug—30×50 Inch

Chindi rugs are made from recycled fabric strips woven together—each one is slightly different, which gives them a handmade quality that machine-made rugs can’t replicate. This handwoven pink chindi rug is 30×50 inches and $7—a bathroom, bedroom, or entryway accent that looks like it came from a market rather than a discount store.

8 Aconic Three-Mood Rechargeable Touch Lamp

Three brightness settings, rechargeable, touch-activated—this Aconic three-mood rechargeable touch lamp is the bedside or desk lamp that adjusts to whatever the moment requires without any cord management or outlet hunting. At $10 it’s the highest price point on this list, and worth every dollar.

9 Boba Tea LED Wall Light

A boba tea shaped LED wall light is a very specific aesthetic statement, and if you know, you know. This $5.55 boba tea LED wall light plugs in and glows—the kind of room accent that makes a space feel personal rather than decorated.

10 16×20 Picture Frame

A matted picture frame turns a print into something that looks like it belongs on a wall rather than propped against a bookshelf waiting for a better plan. This 16×20 picture frame matted to 11×14 is $5—the finishing touch for any wall that’s been waiting for one.

11 Pop-Up Hook—2 Pack

Bags, towels, keys: without a designated place to put them, they wind up on your dresser top or floor. These two adhesive pop-up hooks for $3 can help you sort anything that currently lives on a surface because there’s nowhere else for it. They go up in seconds and hold without damaging walls.