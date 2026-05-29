Shop 7 T.J. Maxx throw pillows that look pure luxury for less, from Sunbrella to Furbish Studio.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over my career as a journalist, I have interviewed countless interior decorators and designers. When working with clients, if budgets are limitless, they will always gravitate toward custom throw pillows made with the most luxurious fabrics that money can buy. However, if they are working with tighter budgets, many of them source throw pillows from discount stores like T.J. Maxx. While there are lots of cheap-looking throw pillows at retail stores, you can also find high-quality, well-made options for unbelievable prices. What are the best options right now? Here are 7 T.J. Maxx throw pillows that are pure luxury for less.

1 An Outdoor Sunbrella Striped Pillow

Sunbrella is known for making the best outdoor, weather-proof throw pillows. I was shocked to find so many in the new arrivals section, especially this SUNBRELLA 18×18 Indoor Outdoor Cabana Striped Pillow. There were other shapes and colors, all of them looking very high-end. This one is just $24.99 but retails for at least double that.

2 A Textured Velvet Pillow

Interior designers also recommend gravitating toward textured pillows, as they feel and look a little more elevated. This P/KAUFFMAN24x24 Oversized Luxury Textured Velvet Pillow is $49.99, but looks custom. I love the cream color, as it is super neutral and will match almost any space.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3 Fun, Novelty Pillows

I always spot novelty pillows, especially the needlepoint-looking ones with fun little sayings on them, at bougie little boutiques. They make fun gifts or just a little accent piece for any room. This FURBISH STUDIO 9×15 Rich And Famous Needlepoint Pillow is just $29.99, but retails for almost $100.

4 A Vibrant, Scalloped, Oversized Pillow

Textured, scalloped, bold, and overstuffed, this TAMARA DAY 22×22 Scalloped Velvet Oversized Pillow looks a lot more than $39.99. The fact that it is overstuffed makes it a find. Cheap pillows often look understuffed and deflated. I also love the vibrant color scheme.

5 A Serena & Lily Looking Pillow

Canaan is a solid brand at T.J. Maxx that makes reliably high-quality-looking throw pillows. This CANAAN 22×22 Embroidered Floral Oversized Feather Filled Pillow, $49.99, gives a Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn look for less. And it’s larger than the average throw pillow.

6 Another Fun Novelty Pillow

I found another super fun novelty pillow, this one just $24.99. The FURBISH STUDIO 8×20 Iykyk Hooked Pillow is so beautifully colored, with every color under the sun, rainbow stripes to match almost any room.

7 And, Another Scalloped Pillow with Shell Pattern

If you are looking for a bold throw pillow for maximalist vibes, run to T.J. and get this TAMARA DAY 30×30 Scalloped Shell Print Oversized Luxury Pillow. Again, super oversized and overstuffed for just $39.99. It would sell for triple that at other stores.