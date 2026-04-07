Shop the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals for spring, from Louboutin heels to washable rugs.

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It’s officially and unofficially spring, and if you don’t believe me, head outside! Now that the temperatures are warming up across the country, it’s time to modify your wardrobe and update your home decor. Luckily, T.J. Maxx has so many options. This week, I have been finding everything from super-chic yet affordable clothing styles to Christian Louboutin heels for hundreds under retail. What should you shop for to get your wardrobe and home ready for the new season? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 Christian Louboutin Pumps

I was honestly shocked to find CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Leather Sporty Kate 85 Mm Pumps at T.J. Maxx. They have a few color options and many sizes for $779.99. It sounds expensive, but the same versatile, comfortable heel style is available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom for $995.

2 And, New Golden Goose Sneakers

I also spotted several Golden Goose sneakers for the whole family on the website, including GOLDEN GOOSE Mid Star Sneakers, $549.99, compared to at least $695. If you find a pair in the store, they will likely be a lot cheaper. However, my experience is that sizes are super limited in stores that carry designer shoes.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 A Designer Looking Bag for Less

This VIOLA CASTELLANI Straw Large Tote With Leather Trim looks like it is Yves Saint Laurent. But instead of costing over $1,000, the natural fiber purse, great for summer outfits and vacations, is only $99.99. It comes with a matching pouch.

4 A Floral Washable Rug

There are tons of new spring home items popping up on the website, including rugs. I love this MARTHA STEWART 8×10 Floral Print Washable Area Rug, $149.99. It is light, bright, and suitable for warm weather seasons. If it gets dirty, just throw it in the washing machine.

5 Brooks Brothers Logo Tees

There are lots of new Brooks Brothers men’s clothing items hitting the store, including this BROOKS BROTHERS Chest Logo Tee for $14.99. It’s a simple yet elevated t-shirt that can be worn and washed over and over again, because the brand is known for great-quality goods.

6 A Raffia Tote with Handle

I am a bag snob and own tons of designer purses. If I don’t want to spend a lot on a bag, I gravitate toward natural fibers. This STRAW STUDIOS Raffia Tote With Handle is basically designer-quality and looks super bougie with tan leather straps, but it costs just $39.99.

7 Neutral Throw Pillows

When it comes to throw pillows, Canaan is a brand worth investing in. While not the cheapest at T.J. Maxx, it’s basically name-brand value for a lot less. Interior designers I know give it the stamp of approval. I love the neutrality of the CANAAN 14×36 Cotton Blend Floral Striped Two Side Pillow, $39.99. I also found the pattern in other sizes.

8 This Matching Artwork Set

Create a wall of art with the STUPELL Set Of 6 14×18 Flowers Wall Art. I love the botanicals look, and you can’t go wrong with this set, as it comes with six framed, matching prints for just $69.99. Each print averages about $12.

9 New Sand + Fog Fragrances

T.J. Maxx always has a great assortment of Sand + Fog fragrances, ranging from candles and room sprays to actual perfume. I am obsessed with this SAND AND FOG 1.7oz Vanilla And Amber Roller Eau De Parfum Oil, as it smells like designer oil but costs just $16.99 at the store.

10 So Many Pretty Lamps

There are so many new lamps for spring and summer hitting the stores and websites. I love this MARTHA STEWART 28-in Glass and Printed Linen Shade Table Lamp for $59.99. The color is perfect for summer, and it definitely looks much more expensive than it actually is.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Byredo Gypsy Water

Why pay $330 for BYREDO 3.3oz Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum when you can get it at T.J. Maxx for $209.99? The discount store is famous for its limited inventory of designer fragrances, selling them at the lowest prices imaginable. They usually sell out fast, so if you want it, order it ASAP.