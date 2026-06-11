Shop 11 new Dollar Tree home finds, from fall harvest porch signs to floating wall shelves.

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June is one of those months when you never know what you will find at your local Dollar Tree. Sure, it’s not even officially summer, and there is still nearly a month left until July 4th. But next to all the Americana and red, white, and blue decor, you will already find some Halloween and fall merchandise. You may even find some Christmas items hiding there. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Fall Harvest Porch Signs

Apparently, it is time to start stockpiling Fall and Halloween decorations, like the Harvest-themed Porch Sign, which comes in a few pattern options, $5 each, and shoppers adore them. “I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” one writes.

2 Decorative Wall Shelves

Shoppers buy the Dollar Tree Floating Shelf on repeat. The affordable accent comes in white and black. They are also customizable, and some shoppers opt to bedazzle them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 A Flower Garden Fence

The Garden Collection White Plastic Short Fence For Flower Garden, $1.50 per panel, is a great DIY home improvement tool. Some shoppers recommend just ordering them in bulk online, because they sell out fast in stores. “Really nice, unfortunately I only bought two, I want more, can’t find them anywhere,” one shopper says.

4 Pottery Barn Looking Throw Blankets

Dollar Tree gets in new throw blankets seasonally, and they are always a great deal. The latest Home Collection Cotton Throw Blanket styles are just $10 each, and honestly look like something you would find in Pottery Barn or West Elm. Choose from a variety of color options.

5 Fall Shaped Throw Pillows

What do pumpkin spice lattes, maple leaves, footballs, and pumpkins have in common? They are all part of the new Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow collection at Dollar Tree, selling for a mere $5 each. These will be long gone by the time your kids are back to school.

6 Decorative Mirros

Dollar Tree isn’t the obvious place to shop for mirrors, but if you are looking for smaller, decorative mirrors on a budget, there are always some good options. These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., come in black and gold and are just $1.50 each.

7 Novelty Shot Glasses

Whether you are hosting a party or looking for a fun gift, grab some of these Printed Celebratory Shot Glasses, just $1.25. “Perfect gifts for your bridesmaids/bridesmen for their proposal boxes. and i found them at the store too,” a shopper writes about them.

8 Americana Wall Hangings

These Patriotic Metal Wall Décor Signs are just $1.50 and offer “great quality for the price,” according to shoppers. “My sister and I just happened to go to our Dollar Tree store when they had a lot of patriotic items just in. I found these wood beads with ribbons and end items (heart and hat). From end to end they’re about 27″ long. What a find! I bought a string of beads from the popular big Hobby store, and they were about $16, with the same beads and tassel alone. If you can get your hands on these, I highly recommend them,” a shopper writes.

9 A Wood-Like Beaded Frame

This Special Moments 5×7 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame is such a fun DIY for just $1.25. Shoppers add a little paint and a photo for a thoughtful gift. “Looks like wood! Very pretty frame and can easily be painted. 5 Stars!” one exclaims.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Black and White Lanterns

Dollar Tree always has a good assortment of lanterns, including these Garden Collection Solar Lanterns, which are available in black and white for just $6.00 each. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper. “They last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

11 And, So Many Candles

From colorful scentless pillar candles to scented jars, Dollar Tree is such an amazing place to buy candles. They just got the popular Red Amber-Scented Jar Candle back in stock for just $1. It has a pretty metal lid and comes in an amber-hued glass jar; many people use them in decorative centerpieces.