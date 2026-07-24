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11 Best New Home Depot Halloween Finds Already Hitting Shelves

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 24, 2026
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Shop the best new Home Depot Halloween finds, from an animated hearse to a LED Bride of Frankenstein.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 24, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Home Depot promised this year’s Halloween lineup would be “bigger, bolder, and scarier than ever.” A quick look at what’s already on shelves suggests that isn’t just marketing language. An 11-foot LED mummy. A Universal Studios Bride of Frankenstein. A 3-foot animated Stitch for anyone whose Halloween aesthetic runs more Disney than horror. The price range this year runs from $31.48 to $399, and the top end of that range is a skeleton-driven hearse that actually moves! If you’re ready for a Halloween to end them all, here are eleven Home Depot finds already worth knowing about.

1
11-Foot Grave Bones Giant LED Mummy

11 FT Grave & Bones Giant-Sized LED Mummy
The Home Depot

If your lawn is the one with the 11-foot animated mummy, the neighborhood competition is over: you’ve won. This Home Accents Holiday LED mummy is part of the Grave Bones collection and towers over most of what’s available in the giant Halloween inflatables and animatronics category. It’s $299.

2
3-Foot Animated LED Stitch

3 FT Animated LED Stitch
The Home Depot

Stitch is more spooky-cute than actually frightening, making him the perfect yard decoration for households with easily-scared kids. This 3-foot animated LED Stitch is a licensed Disney piece that moves and lights up, making your house a priority stop for Trick-or-Treating. It’s $199.

3
6-Foot Wicked Woods Color Changing LED Scowling Sapling

6 FT Wicked Woods Color Changing LED Scowling Sapling
The Home Depot

A color-changing LED scowling sapling is the Halloween yard piece for anyone who wants their outdoor decor to feel more dark fairy tale than graveyard standard. This Home Accents Holiday 6-foot Wicked Woods scowling sapling shifts through colors and has a botanical horror aesthetic that makes it unique from the more traditional lineup of skeletons and ghosts. It’s $179.

4
70-Inch Haunted Hat Pumpkin Man Halloween Animatronic

70 in. Haunted Hat Pumpkin Man Halloween Animatronic
The Home Depot

Not all of the animatronics on the list have to cost you hundreds. This budget option—a nearly six-foot haunted hat pumpkin man—is just $54.98. Out of all the large-scale items in this week’s drop, it’s the one with the best size-to-price ratio.

5
5-Foot Wicked Woods LED Wishing Well

5 FT Wicked Woods LED Wishing Well
The Home Depot

A wishing well with LED lighting and a Halloween finish is the yard accent that gives a full outdoor display something to anchor it beyond the standard skeleton-and-ghost crew. This five-foot Wicked Woods LED wishing well is part of the same Wicked Woods collection as the scowling sapling above—the two pieces work together for a cohesive themed yard display. It’s $149.

6
5-Foot Grave Bones Animated LED Hearse

5 FT Grave & Bones Animated LED Hearse
The Home Depot

On Halloween, you’ve got to go big or go home. The Home Accents Holiday animated LED hearse (complete with a skeleton driver and, er, passenger) is the statement piece of this year’s Home Depot Halloween lineup: it moves, it lights up, and it is unambiguously a hearse. It’s a dramatic five feet tall, features sound and lighting effects, and has a Victorian Gothic aesthetic that’ll instantly spook up the space. $399.

7
6-Foot Universal Animated LED Bride of Frankenstein

6 FT Animated LED Bride Of Frankenstein
The Home Depot

A licensed Universal Studios Bride of Frankenstein animatronic is the Halloween decoration that references the source material correctly rather than a generic monster bride approximation. This 6-foot Universal animated LED Bride of Frankenstein moves and lights up with the classic character’s distinctive silhouette intact. It’s $279.

8
8-Foot Horizontal Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost with LEDs

Syncfun 8 FT Long Horizontal Inflatable Pumpkin & Ghost Decoration with LEDs
The Home Depot

A horizontal inflatable is the format that works when vertical clearance is limited — under a porch overhang, along a fence line, or anywhere an 8-foot-tall inflatable simply won’t fit. This cute pumpkin and ghost set has built-in LEDs and fills a space that standard vertical inflatables leave unused. It’s $99.

9
8-Foot Lighted Halloween Inflatable Truck with Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkins

8 ft. Lighted Halloween Inflatable Truck with Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkins Decor
The Home Depot

For another take on lighter-spirited Halloween decorations, try this inflatable truck. The jack-o-lantern pumpkin cargo bed gives it a fun, narrative quality, and it feels inviting—not terrifying—to younger Trick-or-Teaters. The Glitzhome 8-foot lighted Halloween inflatable truck is $129.

10
Resin Skeleton Pumpkin Table Decor

5.75 in. H Halloween Resin Skeleton Pumpkin Table Decor (Set of 3)
The Home Depot

This table decor piece has resin skeleton pumpkins in graduated sizes that are perfect for a mantel, a console, or a dining table centerpiece in a single purchase. These Glitzhome resin skeleton pumpkin are the most accessible and most immediately usable find in this week’s drop.

11
2-Foot Light-Up Halloween Ghost Decorations

2 ft. Light Up Halloween Ghost Decorations, Set of 2 DIY Spooky Ghosts Crafts, Scary Ghost for Halloween Decor
The Home Depot

These two light-up Halloween ghost decorations invite customization—use them as a starting point for your own DIY creations, rather than just unboxing. At two feet tall, they hold their own on a lawn or porch without taking over the space. A built-in timer means they’ll automatically light up for six hours of the evening, enchanting your mantle or porch.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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