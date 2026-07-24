11 Best New Home Depot Halloween Finds Already Hitting Shelves

Shop the best new Home Depot Halloween finds, from an animated hearse to a LED Bride of Frankenstein.

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Home Depot promised this year’s Halloween lineup would be “bigger, bolder, and scarier than ever.” A quick look at what’s already on shelves suggests that isn’t just marketing language. An 11-foot LED mummy. A Universal Studios Bride of Frankenstein. A 3-foot animated Stitch for anyone whose Halloween aesthetic runs more Disney than horror. The price range this year runs from $31.48 to $399, and the top end of that range is a skeleton-driven hearse that actually moves! If you’re ready for a Halloween to end them all, here are eleven Home Depot finds already worth knowing about.

If your lawn is the one with the 11-foot animated mummy, the neighborhood competition is over: you’ve won. This Home Accents Holiday LED mummy is part of the Grave Bones collection and towers over most of what’s available in the giant Halloween inflatables and animatronics category. It’s $299.

Stitch is more spooky-cute than actually frightening, making him the perfect yard decoration for households with easily-scared kids. This 3-foot animated LED Stitch is a licensed Disney piece that moves and lights up, making your house a priority stop for Trick-or-Treating. It’s $199.

A color-changing LED scowling sapling is the Halloween yard piece for anyone who wants their outdoor decor to feel more dark fairy tale than graveyard standard. This Home Accents Holiday 6-foot Wicked Woods scowling sapling shifts through colors and has a botanical horror aesthetic that makes it unique from the more traditional lineup of skeletons and ghosts. It’s $179.

4 70-Inch Haunted Hat Pumpkin Man Halloween Animatronic

Not all of the animatronics on the list have to cost you hundreds. This budget option—a nearly six-foot haunted hat pumpkin man—is just $54.98. Out of all the large-scale items in this week’s drop, it’s the one with the best size-to-price ratio.

A wishing well with LED lighting and a Halloween finish is the yard accent that gives a full outdoor display something to anchor it beyond the standard skeleton-and-ghost crew. This five-foot Wicked Woods LED wishing well is part of the same Wicked Woods collection as the scowling sapling above—the two pieces work together for a cohesive themed yard display. It’s $149.

On Halloween, you’ve got to go big or go home. The Home Accents Holiday animated LED hearse (complete with a skeleton driver and, er, passenger) is the statement piece of this year’s Home Depot Halloween lineup: it moves, it lights up, and it is unambiguously a hearse. It’s a dramatic five feet tall, features sound and lighting effects, and has a Victorian Gothic aesthetic that’ll instantly spook up the space. $399.

A licensed Universal Studios Bride of Frankenstein animatronic is the Halloween decoration that references the source material correctly rather than a generic monster bride approximation. This 6-foot Universal animated LED Bride of Frankenstein moves and lights up with the classic character’s distinctive silhouette intact. It’s $279.

A horizontal inflatable is the format that works when vertical clearance is limited — under a porch overhang, along a fence line, or anywhere an 8-foot-tall inflatable simply won’t fit. This cute pumpkin and ghost set has built-in LEDs and fills a space that standard vertical inflatables leave unused. It’s $99.

For another take on lighter-spirited Halloween decorations, try this inflatable truck. The jack-o-lantern pumpkin cargo bed gives it a fun, narrative quality, and it feels inviting—not terrifying—to younger Trick-or-Teaters. The Glitzhome 8-foot lighted Halloween inflatable truck is $129.

10 Resin Skeleton Pumpkin Table Decor

This table decor piece has resin skeleton pumpkins in graduated sizes that are perfect for a mantel, a console, or a dining table centerpiece in a single purchase. These Glitzhome resin skeleton pumpkin are the most accessible and most immediately usable find in this week’s drop.

These two light-up Halloween ghost decorations invite customization—use them as a starting point for your own DIY creations, rather than just unboxing. At two feet tall, they hold their own on a lawn or porch without taking over the space. A built-in timer means they’ll automatically light up for six hours of the evening, enchanting your mantle or porch.