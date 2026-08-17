11 Best New Dollar General Fall Bedroom Finds Under $10

Pillows, throws, and lighting that update your bedroom for less than ten dollars.

Your bedroom is arguably the most intimate room in the house, the one that really reflects you. And while some things stay constant—the family photos, the heirloom bedside table—it can also feel great to give that special space a seasonal refresh, ideally without gutting the whole budget to do it.

Dollar General’s latest bedroom lineup covers pillows, throws, lighting, and the little decor pieces that pull a room together, and not one item on the list breaks ten dollars. Some of these are practical upgrades you’d buy regardless of season, others lean straight into fall with scalloped frames and pumpkin shapes. Whichever direction you choose, these are the 11 finds worth grabbing right now.

1 Comfort Bay Moisture Wicking Standard Bed Pillow

A pillow that actively fights overheating is worth more than its price tag suggests, especially for anyone who wakes up flipping to the cool side every night. This one from Comfort Bay is sized for a standard pillowcase, so there’s no scrambling for a special fit. Shop it now for $5.

2 Ribbons Bows Soft Throw

At 50 by 60 inches, this throw blanket is roomy enough to actually cover up with rather than just drape decoratively across a bed. The soft texture and assorted patterns make it an easy layer to toss over a duvet as the weather cools. The lowest price on the list, it’s just $2.50.

3 Comfort Bay Summer Gray Floral Print Cozy Knit Throw

Knit throws tend to feel heavier and more substantial than fleece, and this gray floral option splits the difference between cozy and still light enough for early fall. It works draped over a bed or folded at the foot for a finished look. Get one for $10.

4 Bell + Howell The Chelsea Rechargeable Lamp with Touch Control

Cordless lighting solves a real problem for nightstands without an outlet nearby, and the touch control means no fumbling for a switch in the dark. The gold finish gives it a step up from the usual plastic desk lamp look. Shop it for $9.

5 Comfort Bay Pillow Cases, 2-Count

Fresh pillowcases are one of the cheapest ways to change up a bedroom’s whole feel, and this two-pack set covers a standard set without needing to buy sheets to match. Available now at Dollar General, the set runs $8.50.

6 Beauty Sleep Summer Blue Pillow

This Beauty Sleep pillow in blue is built for anyone who wants a little extra support without upgrading their whole pillow situation. The blue tone gives it a cooler, calmer feel than a standard white pillow on a made bed. $10.

7 Brilliant Innovations Warm LED Curtain Lights

Curtain lights strung along a headboard or window give off a soft glow that beats a harsh overhead light for winding down before bed. These run on battery power, so placement isn’t limited by where an outlet happens to be. A great deal at just $5.

8 Holly Williams Fall Green Scalloped Mini Picture Frame

Small frames like this one are an easy way to add a personal photo to a nightstand or dresser without committing wall space to it. The scalloped edge gives it more character than a standard rectangle. Find it here for $1.

9 True Living Bergamot Shores Scented Farmhouse Candle

A scented candle changes the whole mood of a bedroom in a way lighting alone can’t quite match. This 14-ounce farmhouse-style candle leans into a fresh, slightly citrusy scent that isn’t overly heavy for a small room. $7.

10 Holly Williams Fall Brown Mini Photo Frame Decor

This mini frame pairs naturally with the green scalloped one above if you’re building out a small gallery moment on a dresser top. The brown tone keeps things grounded and easy to mix with other fall decor. A no brainer at $1.

11 Harvest Tabletop Pumpkin Shaped Decor

A single pumpkin accent goes a long way toward signaling fall without turning a bedroom into a full seasonal display. This green version is subtle enough to sit on a nightstand or dresser year after year. At just $1, it’s a nice fall touch without a downside.