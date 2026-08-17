11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Planter and Garden Finds Under $25

Get your yard and porch looking their best as we transition into the next season.

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Even though we’re still fully relishing the last weeks of summer, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t already making preparations for fall. And thanks to Tractor Supply, much of that has not only made the process relatively easy, but also very affordable. In fact, the rural retailer has really stepped it up with many of the items we’ll need to help our yards transition into the next season, including some new eye-catching ways to display our favorite plants before winter settles in. Want to give your outdoor space an autumnal glow-up? Here are the best new Tractor Supply fall planter and garden finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Farmhouse Finds Under $25.

1 GroundWork Leaf Rake

Fall is that time of year when the most pressing weekly duties transition from mowing to leaf management. That’s why calling this GroundWork Leaf Rake ($24.99) an autumnal essential is still something of an understatement, which shoppers say makes the unenviable fall job that much easier to tackle.

“Metal tines tend to get stuck in the grass, but this rake glides over the surface effortlessly,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Its wide sweep enables the job to be done quickly. Once the pile gets too big, I turn the rake over and heave the leaves where I want them to go. I have many acres and many leaves, and this gets the job done efficiently and easily. Couldn’t be more pleased.”

2 Red Shed 19 in. Skeleton Rooster Halloween Solar Stake

With all this talk of “Aug-tober,” it’s not surprising to see so many spooky decorations beginning to pop up at Tractor Supply. But when it comes to seasonal yard decor, this Red Shed 19 in. Skeleton Rooster Halloween Solar Stake ($19.99) is still a true standout, creating an eerie (and pretty funny) glow all night long. It’s a fantastic seasonal add-on to your flower bed, walkway, front porch planter, and more.

3 10 in. Fall Mum Patio Pot

Gardeners know that chrysanthemums are synonymous with autumn planting. So if you’re looking to bring in that last pop of color to your yard for the year, this 10 in. Fall Mum Patio Pot ($10.99) might be one of the best-priced ways to do so.

4 Red Shed 20.6 lb. Plastic Urn Planter

At first glance, this Red Shed 20.6 lb. Plastic Urn Planter ($24.99) might not be the kind of plant container you’d think would scream autumn. But with the right decorations surrounding it, this piece can almost take on a mausoleum-like look, making it perfect for any spooky porch arrangements this season.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Halloween and Harvest Finds Under $25.

5 Fiskars Traditional Bypass Garden Pruner

Besides raking, a lot of major fall yard work involves getting your plants ready for the brutally cold months ahead. And when it comes to pruning before winter, it’s hard to think of a better tool than this Fiskars Traditional Bypass Garden Pruner ($16.99). They make maintaining those flowers, shrubs, and bushes a true breeze!

“I purchased these 3 years ago, and they have served me well,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Not only are they comfortable to use, but they were a bargain to purchase.”

6 Fiskars 28 in. Lopper

Need something with a little more heft? This Fiskars 28 in. Lopper ($19.99) is ideal for those bigger cuts, capable of getting through branches up to 1.5 inches thick. It’s also designed with shock-absorbing handles, which can really make the difficult task of hacking through overgrowth much easier!

“Super durable and easy-to-use lopper, even for the beginner, on many projects!” writes one happy customer. “Easy to store and effective. Comfortable to hold without much effort.”

7 Emsco Bloomers Railing Garden Planter

Short on porch space? You can still show off those fall blooms with this Emsco Bloomers Railing Garden Planter ($19.99). At 24 inches long, it’s designed to hold twice the number of plants as typical rail planters, putting your flowers even more front and center than usual.

Customers in the review section gush about the product, saying they would “definitely buy again” based on their experience.

“These planters were larger than I was expecting. They fit my decking perfectly and look great! Very pleased!” writes one.

8 12 in. Tri-Mum Plant

Speaking of vibrant fall florals, you’ll be missing out if you don’t decorate your deck with some go-to seasonal plantings! This 12 in. Tri-Mum Plant ($24.99) is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to fill your latest container purchases. The best part? They’re also perennials, meaning they’ll bloom again with the proper care!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall and Harvest Finds Under $25.

9 Royal Wing Pumpkin Metal Bird Feeder

Want a seasonally appropriate way to welcome winged visitors to your yard? We love the look of this Royal Wing Pumpkin Metal Bird Feeder ($14.99) as much as we love the incredibly low price. It’s a thoughtful piece of functional fall decor that your avian neighbors will truly appreciate!

10 JobSmart 6 ft. x 8 ft. Light-Duty Poly Tarp

Now that you’ve got everything you need to wrangle all those leaves into giant piles, you’re going to need a way to deal with them. This JobSmart 6 ft. x 8 ft. Light-Duty Poly Tarp ($8.99) should be on every fall gardening shopping list for how easy it makes it to transport plant refuse off your lawn and into the compost heap.

11 Red Shed 61 lb. Plastic Square Planter

Once again, there may not be anything that’s inherently “fall-like” about this Red Shed 61 lb. Plastic Square Planter ($24.99). But we happen to think this relatively regal-looking piece would be the perfect container for fall florals, providing a contrast to those bright pops of color with its darker color scheme.