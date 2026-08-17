11 Best New Cracker Barrel Fall Bedroom and Quilt Finds Under $40

Shop 11 cozy Cracker Barrel fall bedroom finds under $40, including throw blankets and pumpkin pillows.

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The only thing that makes me feel better about summer ending is the start of cozy season! Pumpkin patches, apple picking, hot cider, and spending cooler nights cuddling under ultra-cozy blankets are a few of the things I love about fall. Now that August is halfway over, Cracker Barrel is stocking so many cozy items for your bedroom and beyond. What should you grab this season? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall bedroom and quilt finds under $35.

1 A Christmas Tree Woven Tapestry Throw

This Christmas Tree Woven Tapestry Throw is an inexpensive, festive find and a steal at $34.99. It honestly looks like something your grandmother spent weeks knitting for you, and will add a touch of Christmas wherever you throw it.

2 A Textured Knit Throw

The Cotton Woven Jacquard Throw is a cozy, lightweight throw blanket that looks great draped over your sofa or chair year-round. It is only $19.99. “Nice blanket,” a shopper confirms. “The blanket is well made. Worth the price.”

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3 A Faux Fur Throw

I love furry blankets in the fall and winter, and so do all my pets! This Silver Tipped Faux Fur Throw is ultra-plush and cozy, and only $39.99. It’s white faux fur with a subtle silver-tipped finish for a gentle shimmer.

4 Or This Fluffy Green Trees Throw

I love this super-unique fluffy green faux fur trees throw. You have to look closely to see the outline of pine trees, giving it a cozy winter feel. The blanket is $34.99.

5 Faux Fur Pumpkin Pillows

How ultra-cozy and adorable are these Faux Fur Pumpkin Pillows? Available in white and orange for $17.99 each, they add rich autumn color and inviting texture to any space. Their plush design and natural stem create a cozy seasonal accent.

6 A Fun Geese-Themed Pillow

What happens when geese dress up like turkeys? This super cute Autumn Geese Embroidered Pillow. It is another great new arrival at Cracker Barrel for just $14.99.

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7 A Halloween Throw

Glow-in-the-dark blankets are super fun for kids. This Ghost and Bat Glow-in-the-Dark Throw is from the new Halloween line and is an adorable option for your child’s bedroom. Get it for $24.99.

8 This Cozy Fall Candle

The warm glow of a lit candle emitting a fall fragrance is always a good idea in the bedroom. Cracker Barrel has a great candle selection. I love this WoodWick ® Cinnamon Chai Large Candle for $24.99. “Best holiday price,” writes a shopper. “My favorite WoodWick and Cracker Barrel had a great price for the holidays.”

9 A Duck Reading a Book

Cracker Barrel rarely disappoints with its affordable art collection, and this Duck Reading Book Wall Frame is no exception. It is exclusive to the store and costs just $24.99. “Stunning,” writes a shopper. “Love this motif. So cute. Beautiful print. Nice size. Lovely frame. Vibrant coloring.”

10 Cardinal Pillow Covers

You don’t have to spend a fortune on an entire bedding set to get the holiday spirit into your bedroom. Keep your regular white sheets on the bed, add a red throw blanket, and some new shams, like these Cardinal Pieced Standard Shams for just $19.99 each.

11 A Soft Cardinal Blanket

Also part of the new cardinal collection is this ultra-soft and cozy Cardinal Throw. It features red and green colors and a cardinal and wreath pattern. Get it for $24.99. Shop all these bedroom items and more at your local Cracker Barrel or order them online.