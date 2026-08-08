11 Best New Cracker Barrel Fall Decor Finds Under $25

Affordable Cracker Barrel picks that bring warm seasonal style to every room.

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There’s a certain point in late summer when everything around you starts whispering “fall.” Maybe it’s the first cool morning with coffee on the porch, or the sudden urge to swap bright florals for richer textures and warm wood tones. Whatever flips that seasonal switch, decorating for autumn doesn’t have to mean filling every surface with orange pumpkins and plaid.

Cracker Barrel’s newest fall collection leans into a softer, more collected approach, mixing nature-inspired accents, vintage-style finishes, and cozy details that feel just as at home in September as they do through Thanksgiving. Even better, every one of these 11 picks comes in under $25, making it surprisingly easy to give your space a seasonal refresh without stretching your budget.

1 Gold Leaf Box Sign

A tiny decorative accent can change the mood of an entire shelf, and this green and gold-toned leaf wall art proves it. Tuck it between stacked books, a small plant, or a flickering candle for an instant hint of autumn without overwhelming your existing décor. At just $5.20, this is easily one of the collection’s biggest bargains.

2 Glass Pumpkins Wall Hanging

Who says pumpkins belong on the mantel? This glass pumpkin wall hanging trio brings in the season with translucent glass that catches the light throughout the day, offering a fresh alternative to traditional framed artwork. It’s an easy conversation starter in an entryway or dining room. You’ll pay $24.99 for this eye-catching display.

3 House Shape Wall Decor

Warm, welcoming homes never go out of style, and this charming, white farmhouse-inspired wall décor captures that feeling with a simple silhouette that works well in farmhouse, cottage, or modern rustic spaces. Layer it with wreaths or framed prints to build an inviting gallery wall. Just $24.99.

4 Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor

Autumn decorating doesn’t always have to revolve around pumpkins and leaves. This hydrangea artwork introduces muted floral charm with colors that transition beautifully into cooler months, making it an effortless bridge between summer and fall. It rings up at $14.99.

5 Faux Decorative Pedestal Bowl

An elevated bowl instantly gives everyday decorating a little more dimension. Fill it with pinecones, faux pears, or mini gourds to really ramp up the fall effect, or leave it empty as a sculptural centerpiece that anchors a table or kitchen island. This versatile styling piece costs $17.50.

6 Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl

Seasonal serving pieces don’t have to stay hidden in the cabinet. This leaf-inspired bowl doubles as décor, whether it’s holding wrapped treats on the coffee table or simply displayed on its own as a nod to changing leaves. It’s just $14.99.

7 Decorative Carved Acorn

Sometimes it’s the smallest accessories that make a display feel finished. Case in point: This cute carved acorn slips easily into trays, bookshelves, or centerpieces, adding woodland charm without demanding attention. For only $3.99, it’s an easy add-to-cart purchase.

8 Clay Vase Decor

Even without flowers, a beautifully shaped vase brings texture and warmth to a room—and organic materials read as right for the upcoming season. Add dried stems, branches, or pampas grass for a simple arrangement that feels relaxed rather than overly styled. Expect to spend $19.99.

9 Black Metal Large Candle Stick

Tall candleholders instantly create a more dramatic tablescape, especially when paired with taper candles in ivory, rust, or deep olive. The dark metal finish keeps the overall look timeless enough to leave out well beyond fall. It’s $16.99 for the large, and $14.99 for its smaller companion piece.

10 Marble Pumpkin Coasters Set of 4

These pretty pumpkin coasters blend playful pumpkin shapes with polished marble, striking a balance between festive and functional. They’re the sort of tabletop accessory guests actually notice when drinks start making the rounds. A set of four is $14.99.

11 Wood and Marble Cookbook Holder

Recipe books deserve better than being propped open with whatever happens to be nearby. This wood-and-marble stand keeps pages visible while adding a polished touch to the kitchen, whether you’re baking an apple crisp or displaying a favorite cookbook between meals. If you’re ready to upgrade your countertop, this makes a perfect fall addition for just $24.99.