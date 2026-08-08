9 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop 9 new Aldi finds hitting shelves in August, from plush throws to mini ceramic frying pans.

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I can’t believe it’s August! The summer is seriously flying by. It seems like it was just yesterday that I was walking through my local Aldi, throwing pool noodles, goggles, and beach towels in my cart. Now, I am busy thinking about back-to-school gear for the kids, fall clothing, and Halloween decorations. Aldi is going through a transitional period this month, slowly adding new fall merchandise to the mix. What should you shop for this? Here are the 9 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves in August.

1 The New Preppy Down-Slash-Tween Collection

Aldi recently dropped the preppiest home decor collection targeted at tweens and dorm dwellers. There are so many amazing products priced super low that will get any room looking on-trend while under budget. One of my favorites is the KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw, just $4.99.

2 And, a Matching Bedside Organizer

The KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer is part of the same collection, and is just $6.99. It is designed to hang off the bed or a door and has spots to store everything young ones want next to their bed, including water bottles, pens, school supplies, books, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Cheery Sheet Sets

There are lots of new Aldi bedding patterns under $10. This KIRKTON HOUSE Daisies Sheet Set in Full is just $8.99. There are other LoveShackFancy-looking sets to choose from, including Bow Toss, Floral Stripes, and Navy Windowpane.

4 Mini Cookware

Aldi cookware is another shopper favorite. All the pieces are pretty, high quality, and seriously affordable. This week, you can get the Crofton Mini Ceramic Frying Pan for a mere $5.99. It comes in a few color options.

5 Leggings

Shoppers are also obsessed with Aldi’s leggings, which have a cult following. This week you can get a two-pack of Serra Super Soft Leggings for $9.99. Opt for a set of two black pairs or other color combos.

6 And, Great T-Shirts

What pairs perfectly with Aldi leggings? The Serra Brown/Black Shirt, which comes in a pack of two for just $12.99. The silky and stretchy modal-poly blend makes them super comfy. They are available in Brown/Black or White/Grey sets.

7 Mini Blenders

Enjoy blended drinks everywhere you go with the Ambiano Purple Blender, just $14.99. The small but mighty gadget comes in a few color options and is easy to clean and efficient with stainless steel blades. It also has a drinking lid and carry handle, making it super convenient for on-the-go blending.

8 A Chic Black Skirt

Aldi usually sells a lot of basics in the clothing aisles, but occasionally they will drop some super chic, designer looking pieces. One of the latest fall items is this Serra Black Woven Tiered Skirt, which is just $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

9 And, Games You Can Hang on the Wall

Aldi’s wall games are oh-so-clever. For just $9.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Magnetic Wall Games, Letter Board, which is basically their version of Scrabble. There is also a checkers and tic-tac-toe version of it.