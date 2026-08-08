Shop 7 new Dollar Tree Halloween decor finds under $1.50, from soap dispensers to pumpkin garden stakes.

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Dollar Tree is my favorite store for festive, seasonal scores. Not only does the thrifty chain have an amazing selection of items for every room and outdoor spot in your home, but the merchandise is shockingly cheap, with most items priced at or around $1.50. This month I spotted so many awesome Halloween decorations that look a lot more expensive than they actually are. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Halloween decor finds under $1.50.

1 Soap Dispensers

The Harvest Theme Hand Soap Dispenser is such a steal for $1.50. They come in a variety of fall and Halloween shapes and sell out fast per shoppers. “Disappointed that not more are available,” writes a shopper. “I purchased the scarecrow and latte soaps. My only complaint is that there is only one of each of those per box. Why????? They are so cute!”

2 Flecked Spiders

Scare all your guests and neighbors with Halloween Flecked Spiders, $1.50 a pack. Shoppers buy them in bulk, and they are available in four different styles and colors. “I love these. They are so fun. They make everything look so good,” one writes.

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3 Pumpkin and Gourd Lidded Jars

These Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are just $1.50 each and come in a variety of pumpkin and gourd shapes. “These Harvest Glazed Themed Trinket boxes are adorable! I bought the pumpkin and acorn. They come all wrapped in a see-thru plastic and you could miss them because the store keeps them wrapped because if plastic wrap is opened the tops of these trinket boxes could fall down to the floor inside the store so they are probably best kept wrapped! Super cute for Halloween scene set ups!” a shopper writes.

4 Insect and Bat Decorations

These Seasonal Collection Large Insect Decorations are also $1.50 and come in assorted insect and bat shapes. “They are awesome spiders. They are plastic so perfect for outside -weatherproof!” writes a shopper. “Zip tied solar light to it..so awesome! Already put them in front yard and not even October!” another added.

5 Halloween Ornament Crafts

The Crafter’s Square MDF Halloween Icon Ornaments come in a pack of eight Halloween shapes for $1.50. They are an annual favorite with Dollar Tree shoppers, who love customizing them. “Great value. 8 units per package Waited a year for them to come back. Love them,” writes one. “Nice quality,” adds another. “Bought last year. Painted n people loved them as gifts.”

6 Halloween Buckets

Do you bake Halloween cookies? These Plastic Halloween Themed Containers with Lids are just $1.50 and are the perfect treat containers. “I purchased a bunch in bulks to put my Halloween sugar cookies in,” one person shared. They are also great for party favor gifts or classroom gifts.

7 Pumpkin Yard Stakes

Pumpkin Garden Stakes are an easy way to add the Halloween spirit to your yard for $1.50. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” a shopper wrote. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”