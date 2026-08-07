11 Best New Lowe’s Halloween Finds Already Hitting Shelves

The retailer is already starting to stock decorations, larger than life animatronics, and more.

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Even though the temperature is still high, you might’ve noticed a bit of a chill in the air at Lowe’s. That’s because the home improvement retailer is already making preparations for Halloween by rolling out some brand new decorations early this year. From larger-than-life animatronics for your yard to more subtle interior pieces, the variety is so good that it’s almost scary. Ready to get into the spirit of spooky season? Here are the best new Lowe’s Halloween finds that are already hitting shelves.

1 Glitzhome Pumpkin Tabletop Decoration

Not all Halloween decorations need to inflate, light up, move, or make noise! This Glitzhome Pumpkin Tabletop Decoration ($31.50) is an easy, subtle way to make your next fall meal a little more festive.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Porch and Mum Finds Under $25.

2 Joyfy 8.3-ft Talking Lighted Reaper Animatronic

In the era where shoppers are clamoring for viral giant skeletons, Lowe’s is still giving you a way to stand out with this Joyfy Talking Lighted Reaper Animatronic ($279.34). At 8.3 feet tall and complete with lights, motion, and sound, there’s no way your yard won’t stand out with this ghoul standing guard.

3 Northlight Black Halloween Wreath

We might be months away from the holiday season, but there’s one decoration that can be tweaked for spooky season with great success. This Northlight Black Halloween Wreath ($66.91) is the October-appropriate way to deck out your door with style!

4 Aoibox LED Flame Light Bulbs

There’s no better ambiance for Halloween than flickering torchlight. But instead of drawing the ire of your local fire department, you can opt for a much safer alternative with these Aoibox LED Flame Light Bulbs ($45). This model even has a gravity-sensing feature that keeps them looking realistic no matter how they’re hung in the fixtures!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Under $25.

5 Joyfy Hanging Ghost Yard Decoration

If you need something simple yet effective for your deck decor, look no further than this Joyfy Hanging Ghost Yard Decoration ($26.99). It’s a classic look for any porch, deck, or front yard that won’t break the budget!

6 Wudkey Stained Glass LED Witch Hat Lamp

There’s Halloween decor, and then there’s beautiful pieces like this Wudkey Stained Glass LED Witch Hat Lamp ($76.99) that just so happen to be perfect for the season. This handcrafted piece is the kind of seasonal item you’ll be happy to break out every year!

7 Haunted Living Motion Activated Dancing Mummy Animatronic

Instead of going outright scary, it can sometimes be fun to embrace the goofier side of spooky season. This Haunted Living Motion Activated Dancing Mummy Animatronic ($99.98) does that perfectly, making it a great addition to your entryway to delight guests.

8 Haunted Living Skeleton Reaper Keyboard Player Animatronic

It appears the giant Halloween lawn decorations have hobbies now! This Haunted Living Skeleton Reaper Keyboard Player Animatronic ($299) is just one part of a macabre musical act that’s available, making for a unique (and admittedly catchy) lawn ensemble this Halloween. Here’s hoping they catch their big break before Thanksgiving rolls around!

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Finds Under $25.

9 Kate Aurora Halloween Boo Outdoor Welcome Mat

When it comes down to it, doormats can be the simplest and most effective piece of decor. And with so many trick-or-treaters on their way, this Kate Aurora Halloween Boo Outdoor Welcome Mat ($23.49) is just the sort of thing you’ll need to greet guests all season long.

10 Northlight LED Battery-Operated Halloween Candelabra

Decking out your home for a ghoulish get-together this year? Don’t skip on this Northlight LED Battery-Operated Halloween Candelabra ($46.98) as a swap-in for your traditional lighting. It’s also perfect as a centerpiece for a spooky dinner party!

11 OGETFUUR Creepy Reaching Hands Black Wall Decorations

We have to admit: We love the look of these spooky OGETFUUR Creepy Reaching Hands Black Wall Decorations ($129.99). We think these add a bit of elevated sophistication to your typical Halloween decoration setup and are perfect for holding LED candles or dried flower arrangements.